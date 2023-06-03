Another day, another disabled Exotic: Destiny 2 PvP bug instantly wins Iron Banner

With all the different abilities and unique benefits Exotic items provide to Destiny 2 players, sometimes they turn out to be too powerful for competitive play. Some of these are quickly discovered, while others stay dormant for a while. Little did players know that the Exotic Titan helm named Khepri’s Horn instantly won them games in Iron Banner, one of the PvP modes in the game, as revealed online on June 2.

The item was bugged, and just loading into a game with it equipped and doing a set move would lead to a free win. After some trials and tribulations, the dev team finally managed to remove it from the game mode, despite some mistakes along the way.

At first, the bug got popular off a clip on Twitter, where someone posted the perspective of a player loading into a game, only to see it end in seconds.

How to win in IRON BANNER in 2 sec LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/skApsWNzVA — ZkMushroom (@ZkMushroom) June 2, 2023

After running toward one of the objectives, using your Barricade in its direction with your team locks an instant win. As the video shows, you suddenly capture the point multiple times, getting enough points to constitute a mercy rule and a free win.

Bungie noticed this bug and removed the item from Iron Banner. Originally, the devs just removed it from all activities in the game, seemingly resolving the issue. But, as fans on Reddit were quick to point out, it didn’t prevent players who already had the item equipped to keep using it and exploiting the bug for free Iron Banner progress.

In fact, it wasn’t until three hours later that Bungie solved that problem entirely by changing the game mode that Iron Banner used. Now, with the game mode Eruption, that bug no longer provides the same sort of benefit.

The gametype for Iron Banner has changed from Control to Eruption.



Get your kill streaks on! — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) June 3, 2023

That doesn’t change the fact that lots of players have used Khepri’s Horn to skyrocket up the ranks for Iron Banner. It doesn’t seem that Bungie is punishing fans for using this bug to grind their PvP games, but it won’t happen anymore after the bug fix.

At the time of publication, we have yet to hear about what caused this bug or when the item will return to players’ inventories as a usable helm. We will update this article as we learn more.

