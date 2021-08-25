All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost

Season of the Lost will give Destiny 2 players a steady stream of objectives to do every week. Each weekly reset brings a new set of challenges and those who complete 75 challenges will get a large pile of Bright Dust as a reward—and whatever they got from the challenges themselves.
These objectives involve a series of different activities in the game. From Patrols to playlist activities, the seasonal storyline to Grandmasters, there’s a challenge (and a reward) for nearly every activity.
Here’s what to expect from the seasonal challenges in Season of the Lost, courtesy of a user in r/raidsecrets. They extracted the data from the API, though Bungie could change the goals on this list before they go live.
Week one
- Wayfinder’s Voyage I: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage I. Also, defeat Taken anywhere in the system. Powerful Taken in the Shattered Realm award more progress.
- Ley Line Rumors: Align beacons and discover Trivial Mysteries in the Shattered Realm.
- Umbral Wayfinder I: Use Parallax Trajectory to focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder’s Troves in the Astral Alignment activity.
- Ascendant Ballast I: Gather Ascendant Anchors from patrol destinations and the Shattered Realm.
- Momentum Crash: Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage.
- Dredgin’ Up Victory: Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.
- Challenger’s Aspiration: Complete weekly playlist challenges.
- EDZ Patrol: In the EDZ, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
- Mid-Range Calibration: Calibrate mid-range weapons—Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns—in the EDZ. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.
- Scorn Pest Control: Defeat Scorn combatants in strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
Week two
- Wayfinder’s Voyage II: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage II. Also, defeat Scorn with Grenade Launchers.
- Ley Line Secrets: Align beacons and discover Trivial and Enigmatic Mysteries within the Shattered Realm.
- Umbral Wayfinder II: Use Parallax Trajectory to focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder’s Troves in the Astral Alignment activity.
- Astral Lancer: Defeat combatants with Linear Fusion Rifles. Combatants defeated in the Shattered Realm or Astral Alignment activities grant bonus progress.
- Iron Sharpens Iron: Complete Iron Banner matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.
- Drifter’s Chosen: Earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.
- The Tangled Web We Weave: On the Tangled Shore, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
- Contender’s Delve: Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.
- Close-Range Calibration: Calibrate close-range weapons—Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, and Swords—on the Tangled Shore. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.
- Taken Eradication: Defeat Taken combatants in strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
Week three
- Wayfinder’s Voyage III: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage III. Also, defeat Taken and Hive anywhere in the system. Stasis final blows will grant more progress.
- Initiate Ley Liner: Complete rounds of Astral Alignment and defeat Taken with the Taken Relic.
- Astral Telemetry I: Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity.
- Umbral Wayfinder III: Focus Tier II or greater Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder’s Troves in the Astral Alignment activity.
- Sacred Scorcher: Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Earn bonus progress for charged detonations.
- Primeval Entourage: Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
- Light Moon Rising: On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
- Challenger’s Apogee: Reach Power Level 1320 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams.
- Long-Range Calibration: Calibrate long-range weapons—Pulse Rifles, Bows, and Trace Rifles—on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.
- Ultimate Champion: Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher difficulty tiers.
Week four
- Wayfinder’s Voyage IV: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage IV. Also defeat Scorn anywhere in the system. Defeating Scorn with melee abilities grants bonus progress.
- Ley Line Mysteries: Align beacons and discover Trivial and Ascendant Mysteries within the Shattered Realm.
- Astral Telemetry II: Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity.
- Astral Authority: Defeat combatants with Trace Rifles. Combatants defeated in the Shattered Realm or Astral Alignment activities grant bonus progress.
- Entertain Lord Shaxx: Complete matches in the Showdown Crucible playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins.
- High-Value Hunter: Defeat powerful combatants in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating high-value targets.
- Trials of the Tinker: Unlock artifact mods.
- Precision Calibration: Calibrate marksman weapons—Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Linear Fusion Rifles—by landing precision final blows. Bonus progress against Guardians.
- Vanguard Chosen: Complete any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher.
Week five
- Wayfinder’s Voyage V: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage V. Also, defeat Taken with Bows anywhere in the system.
- Deceiving Appearances: Use Ager’s Scepter to carve a path through Illusory Barriers in the Shattered Realm and claim the treasures they conceal. Additionally, align beacons in the Shattered Realm.
- Ascendant Ballast II: Gather Ascendant Anchors from patrol destinations and the Shattered Realm.
- Stellar Aim: Defeat combatants with Hand Cannons and Stasis damage. Combatants defeated in the Astral Alignment activity grant bonus progress.
- Zone Controller: Capture zones in any Crucible match.
- Astral Calibration: Acquire the seasonal ritual weapon.
- Strike at Xivu Arath’s Minions: Defeat Taken and Scorn bosses in strikes.
Week six
- Wayfinder’s Voyage VI: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage VI. Also, Defeat Scorn anywhere in the system. Powerful Scorn in the Alignment Activity grant bonus progress.
- Advanced Ley Liner: Complete rounds of Astral Alignment and install Paracausal Batteries.
- Astral Telemetry III: Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity.
- Solar Fusion Power: Defeat combatants with Fusion Rifles and Solar melee attacks. Combatants defeated in the Shattered Realm activity will grant bonus progress.
- Display of Dominance: Acquire the Crucible ornament for Ascendancy.
- Apex Armorer: Masterwork a piece of armor.
- Sling the Stone…: Stagger, pierce, or disrupt Champions.
Week seven
- Wayfinder’s Voyage VII: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage VII. Also, defeat Taken or Scorn with Shotguns anywhere in the system.
- Efficient Ley Liner: Complete the Alignment activity in under 10 minutes.
- Umbral Maven: Focus Tier III Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M.
- Freezerburn: Defeat combatants with Stasis abilities, Solar abilities, or shatter damage. Combatants defeated with Solar or Stasis melee attacks award bonus progress.
- Cadre of Contenders: Complete Crucible matches in the Glory Rank playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins.
- Bring a Fusion Sword: Defeat targets with Fusion Rifles and Swords in Gambit. Defeating Guardians grants additional progress.
- Conquest of the Mighty: Complete any Nightfall strike on Grandmaster.
Week eight
- Aggressive Cartography: Complete a Legendary branch of the Shattered Realm.
- Ruthless Ley Liner: Complete the Astral Alignment activity and destroy Ether.
- Shattered Blademaster: Defeat combatants with Swords in the Shattered Realm activity. Defeating powerful combatants grants bonus progress.
- Display of Authority: Acquire the Gambit ornament for Ascendancy.
- Pinnacle: Reach Power Level 1330 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams.
- Fusion Rifle and Sword Calibration: Calibrate Fusion Rifles and Swords. Earn bonus progress against opposing Guardians.
Week nine
- Legendary Ley Liner: Complete the Astral Alignment activity at Legendary difficulty.
- Astral Assault: Defeat combatants with Auto Rifles and melee attacks. Defeating combatants in the Astral Alignment activity grants bonus progress.
- Trial by Firing Squad: Win multiple rounds in the Trials of Osiris.
- Elemental Gambit: Complete Gambit matches with each elemental subclass.
- Armory-Wide Calibration: Calibrate Kinetic, Energy, and Power weapons. Bonus progress against Champions.
- Elemental Splicing: Complete strikes as each elemental subclass.
Week 10
- Ascendant Quickening: Complete the Legendary Shattered Realm activity in under 25 minutes.
- Techeun’s Cunning: Fully upgrade the Barrier Breach, True Sight, and Safe Passage abilities.
- Cold Light of Day: Defeat combatants with Solar abilities, Stasis abilities, or shatter damage. Rapidly defeating combatants with Supers grants bonus progress.
- Dreaming City Defense: Repel Xivu Arath’s footholds in the Dreaming City by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
- Display of Supremacy: Acquire the Vanguard ornament for Ascendancy.