All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost

Doing 75 of them gets you a ton of Bright Dust.

Season of the Lost will give Destiny 2 players a steady stream of objectives to do every week. Each weekly reset brings a new set of challenges and those who complete 75 challenges will get a large pile of Bright Dust as a reward—and whatever they got from the challenges themselves.

These objectives involve a series of different activities in the game. From Patrols to playlist activities, the seasonal storyline to Grandmasters, there’s a challenge (and a reward) for nearly every activity.

Here’s what to expect from the seasonal challenges in Season of the Lost, courtesy of a user in r/raidsecrets. They extracted the data from the API, though Bungie could change the goals on this list before they go live.

Week one

Wayfinder’s Voyage I: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage I. Also, defeat Taken anywhere in the system. Powerful Taken in the Shattered Realm award more progress.

: Align beacons and discover Trivial Mysteries in the Shattered Realm. Umbral Wayfinder I: Use Parallax Trajectory to focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder’s Troves in the Astral Alignment activity.

Gather Ascendant Anchors from patrol destinations and the Shattered Realm. Momentum Crash: Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage.

Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. Challenger’s Aspiration: Complete weekly playlist challenges.

Complete weekly playlist challenges. EDZ Patrol: In the EDZ, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

In the EDZ, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Mid-Range Calibration: Calibrate mid-range weapons—Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns—in the EDZ. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.

Calibrate mid-range weapons—Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns—in the EDZ. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants. Scorn Pest Control: Defeat Scorn combatants in strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Week two

Wayfinder’s Voyage II: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage II. Also, defeat Scorn with Grenade Launchers.

Align beacons and discover Trivial and Enigmatic Mysteries within the Shattered Realm. Umbral Wayfinder II: Use Parallax Trajectory to focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder’s Troves in the Astral Alignment activity.

Defeat combatants with Linear Fusion Rifles. Combatants defeated in the Shattered Realm or Astral Alignment activities grant bonus progress. Iron Sharpens Iron: Complete Iron Banner matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Complete Iron Banner matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. Drifter’s Chosen: Earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.

Earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit. The Tangled Web We Weave: On the Tangled Shore, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

On the Tangled Shore, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Contender’s Delve: Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.

Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher. Close-Range Calibration: Calibrate close-range weapons—Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, and Swords—on the Tangled Shore. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.

Calibrate close-range weapons—Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, and Swords—on the Tangled Shore. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants. Taken Eradication: Defeat Taken combatants in strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Week three

Wayfinder’s Voyage III: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage III. Also, defeat Taken and Hive anywhere in the system. Stasis final blows will grant more progress.

Complete rounds of Astral Alignment and defeat Taken with the Taken Relic. Astral Telemetry I: Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity.

Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity. Umbral Wayfinder III: Focus Tier II or greater Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder’s Troves in the Astral Alignment activity.

Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Earn bonus progress for charged detonations. Primeval Entourage: Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. Light Moon Rising: On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Challenger’s Apogee: Reach Power Level 1320 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams.

Reach Power Level 1320 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams. Long-Range Calibration: Calibrate long-range weapons—Pulse Rifles, Bows, and Trace Rifles—on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.

Calibrate long-range weapons—Pulse Rifles, Bows, and Trace Rifles—on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors. Ultimate Champion: Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher difficulty tiers.

Week four

Wayfinder’s Voyage IV: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage IV. Also defeat Scorn anywhere in the system. Defeating Scorn with melee abilities grants bonus progress.

Align beacons and discover Trivial and Ascendant Mysteries within the Shattered Realm. Astral Telemetry II: Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity.

Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity. Astral Authority: Defeat combatants with Trace Rifles. Combatants defeated in the Shattered Realm or Astral Alignment activities grant bonus progress.

Defeat combatants with Trace Rifles. Combatants defeated in the Shattered Realm or Astral Alignment activities grant bonus progress. Entertain Lord Shaxx: Complete matches in the Showdown Crucible playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Complete matches in the Showdown Crucible playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins. High-Value Hunter: Defeat powerful combatants in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating high-value targets.

Defeat powerful combatants in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating high-value targets. Trials of the Tinker: Unlock artifact mods.

Unlock artifact mods. Precision Calibration: Calibrate marksman weapons—Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Linear Fusion Rifles—by landing precision final blows. Bonus progress against Guardians.

Calibrate marksman weapons—Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Linear Fusion Rifles—by landing precision final blows. Bonus progress against Guardians. Vanguard Chosen: Complete any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher.

Week five

Wayfinder’s Voyage V: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage V. Also, defeat Taken with Bows anywhere in the system.

Use Ager’s Scepter to carve a path through Illusory Barriers in the Shattered Realm and claim the treasures they conceal. Additionally, align beacons in the Shattered Realm. Ascendant Ballast II: Gather Ascendant Anchors from patrol destinations and the Shattered Realm.

Gather Ascendant Anchors from patrol destinations and the Shattered Realm. Stellar Aim: Defeat combatants with Hand Cannons and Stasis damage. Combatants defeated in the Astral Alignment activity grant bonus progress.

Defeat combatants with Hand Cannons and Stasis damage. Combatants defeated in the Astral Alignment activity grant bonus progress. Zone Controller: Capture zones in any Crucible match.

Capture zones in any Crucible match. Astral Calibration: Acquire the seasonal ritual weapon.

Acquire the seasonal ritual weapon. Strike at Xivu Arath’s Minions: Defeat Taken and Scorn bosses in strikes.

Week six

Wayfinder’s Voyage VI: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage VI. Also, Defeat Scorn anywhere in the system. Powerful Scorn in the Alignment Activity grant bonus progress.

Complete rounds of Astral Alignment and install Paracausal Batteries. Astral Telemetry III: Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity.

Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity. Solar Fusion Power: Defeat combatants with Fusion Rifles and Solar melee attacks. Combatants defeated in the Shattered Realm activity will grant bonus progress.

Defeat combatants with Fusion Rifles and Solar melee attacks. Combatants defeated in the Shattered Realm activity will grant bonus progress. Display of Dominance: Acquire the Crucible ornament for Ascendancy.

Acquire the Crucible ornament for Ascendancy. Apex Armorer: Masterwork a piece of armor.

Masterwork a piece of armor. Sling the Stone…: Stagger, pierce, or disrupt Champions.

Week seven

Wayfinder’s Voyage VII: Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage VII. Also, defeat Taken or Scorn with Shotguns anywhere in the system.

Complete the Alignment activity in under 10 minutes. Umbral Maven: Focus Tier III Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M.

Focus Tier III Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Freezerburn: Defeat combatants with Stasis abilities, Solar abilities, or shatter damage. Combatants defeated with Solar or Stasis melee attacks award bonus progress.

Defeat combatants with Stasis abilities, Solar abilities, or shatter damage. Combatants defeated with Solar or Stasis melee attacks award bonus progress. Cadre of Contenders: Complete Crucible matches in the Glory Rank playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Complete Crucible matches in the Glory Rank playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins. Bring a Fusion Sword: Defeat targets with Fusion Rifles and Swords in Gambit. Defeating Guardians grants additional progress.

Defeat targets with Fusion Rifles and Swords in Gambit. Defeating Guardians grants additional progress. Conquest of the Mighty: Complete any Nightfall strike on Grandmaster.

Week eight

Aggressive Cartography: Complete a Legendary branch of the Shattered Realm.

Complete a Legendary branch of the Shattered Realm. Ruthless Ley Liner: Complete the Astral Alignment activity and destroy Ether.

Complete the Astral Alignment activity and destroy Ether. Shattered Blademaster: Defeat combatants with Swords in the Shattered Realm activity. Defeating powerful combatants grants bonus progress.

Defeat combatants with Swords in the Shattered Realm activity. Defeating powerful combatants grants bonus progress. Display of Authority: Acquire the Gambit ornament for Ascendancy.

Acquire the Gambit ornament for Ascendancy. Pinnacle: Reach Power Level 1330 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams.

Reach Power Level 1330 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams. Fusion Rifle and Sword Calibration: Calibrate Fusion Rifles and Swords. Earn bonus progress against opposing Guardians.

Week nine

Legendary Ley Liner: Complete the Astral Alignment activity at Legendary difficulty.

Complete the Astral Alignment activity at Legendary difficulty. Astral Assault: Defeat combatants with Auto Rifles and melee attacks. Defeating combatants in the Astral Alignment activity grants bonus progress.

Defeat combatants with Auto Rifles and melee attacks. Defeating combatants in the Astral Alignment activity grants bonus progress. Trial by Firing Squad: Win multiple rounds in the Trials of Osiris.

Win multiple rounds in the Trials of Osiris. Elemental Gambit: Complete Gambit matches with each elemental subclass.

Complete Gambit matches with each elemental subclass. Armory-Wide Calibration: Calibrate Kinetic, Energy, and Power weapons. Bonus progress against Champions.

Calibrate Kinetic, Energy, and Power weapons. Bonus progress against Champions. Elemental Splicing: Complete strikes as each elemental subclass.

Week 10