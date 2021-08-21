How to earn Bright Dust in Destiny 2

Fashion can be a primary focus for any Guardian in Destiny 2, regardless of class, power level, or time spent playing. To get your hands on some of the game’s finest cosmetics, you’ll need to stock up on the Bright Dust currency, your best method for acquiring cosmetics in Destiny 2 without spending actual money.

Take your dust over to the Bright Dust section of the Store and you’ll have a fresh collection of emotes, Ghost shells, ships, Exotic ornaments, and shaders to choose from each week. Here’s how you can get your hands on as much Bright Dust as possible.

Daily, Weekly, and EventBounties

Image via Bungie

Completing the weekly bounty challenge for Zavala, Shaxx, and the Drifter will reward the Guardian with Bright Dust. To finish the weekly bounty challenge for each, you must turn in eight different daily bounties for each category (Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit, respectively). Completing these weekly challenges will also reward you with a piece of Powerful Gear.

To finish weekly bounty challenges more quickly, you’ll likely need to acquire the repeatable bounties at the end of the row of daily bounties offered by these vendors. Fortunately, those additional bounties also reward a small amount of Bright Dust upon completion, although you don’t know what your objectives are until after you spend Glimmer to get those tasks on your inventory.

Seasonal events such as the Dawning or Solstice of Heroes will also frequently offer Bright Dust as a reward for completing the corresponding bounties, including some repeatable objectives. When an event is active, be sure to check with the bounty vendor and check the rewards.

Seasonal Challenges and the Season Pass

Image via Bungie

Seasonal Challenges and the Season Pass are two of the biggest sources of Bright Dust in Destiny 2. Seasonal Challenges are a series of tasks introduced week-by-week as the season progresses, each rewarding the Guardian with a large amount of experience and a solid amount of Bright Dust. These tasks will usually include getting kills with specific weapons, completing strikes, participating in Gambit/Crucible matches, playing the new seasonal activity, and progressing through the seasonal storyline, just to name a few.

Players starting a season late don’t have to worry about missing challenges from the first week since they can be completed at any time during the season. Seasonal Challenges appear at the top of your Quests page, and hovering over each one shows its requirements and how much Bright Dust and XP it rewards. The bigger the XP payout, the more Bright Dust you’ll earn with it.

As a bonus, completing 75 Seasonal Challenges will reward you with 4,000 Bright Dust. Seasons usually have slightly more than 75 Seasonal Challenges, so players can skip a couple of the hardest objectives, like Grandmaster Nightfalls or Trials of Osiris.

The XP from Seasonal Challenges will play a huge part in increasing your Season rank and leveling you up through the Season Pass, a stellar source of Bright Dust. Finishing all challenges and making use of the “Well-Rested” bonus for extra XP will get you past level 100 in the Season Pass, according to Bungie. Guardians can earn up to 7,500 Bright Dust on the free track and an extra 3,000 Bright Dust if they buy the Season Pass.