All Oracle locations in the Whisper mission in Destiny 2

The original Whisper mission was known for its secrets, but the reprised version of this iconic Destiny 2 mission also has a few tricks of its own—including multiple Oracles for players to find.

These Oracles are akin to collectibles in dungeons and grant some rewards when players destroy them. The first Oracle gave us the full upgrade to Whisper of the Worm’s intrinsic, while the second dropped some schematics for the Karve of the Worm ship (though that didn’t let me craft it just yet).

Oracles seem to spawn only once per mission. In my first Legend run, I shot the first one and got all four intrinsics for Whisper of the Worm, but my clanmates got nothing. Even when reshaping the sniper, they couldn’t improve it past rank one. It’s unclear if this is intended behavior.

Oracles aren’t the only secret in the overhauled Whisper, though. Players have the Whispers of the Taken quest line, which tasks them with destroying Taken Blights throughout the activity.

Where to find all Oracles for the Oracular Seeker triumph in Destiny 2

Here are the locations of all Oracles in Destiny 2‘s Whisper mission, which we found thanks to content creator Esoterickk. The game lists seven of them in total, which are required for the Oracular Seeker triumph. They are on a time-gate, though, so we’ll update this list once more Oracles appear.

First set: Oracles one and two

The first two Oracles are located early into the mission, and you barely need to take down any enemies to get them. The first one is located in the room where Xol first speaks to you, while the second one is just past the elevator section.

When you first hear Xol’s voice, the regular path takes you to a ledge lit by a red light. Instead of jumping down, look for another ledge on your left and climb on it to find the Oracle at the end of an alcove.

Try not to fall down. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Photoshop via Pedro Peres

For the second Oracle, hop onto the elevator and climb onto a ledge. Instead of following the correct path through a hole in the wall, hug the ledge on your right. Once you jump to a slightly higher piece of the wall, look up to find a small alcove with this Oracle’s shining light on it.

Once you see this, make a right. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s easier to find once the Oracle is shining. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Are the Whisper Oracles time-gated?

The Whisper Oracles seem to be time-gated, which isn’t surprising considering how Bungie operates. The Taken Blights are also apparently on a time-gate, so if you’re chasing these secrets early, you may have to wait a few weeks until they all become available.

What do you get by finding all Oracles in Whisper?

Shooting all Oracles in the Whisper mission completes the Oracular Seeker triumph, which grants you the Karve of the Worm ship.

Similar, but not equal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Karve of the Worm is a changed-up version of the iconic A Thousand Wings ship, available through the original Whisper mission. Veteran players can still equip their legacy items, but newcomers finally get a shot at obtaining a version of this stylish ship for themselves.

