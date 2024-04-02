When does Zero Hour release in Destiny 2?

One of Destiny 2’s legendary Exotic missions, Zero Hour, is finally returning to the game after over three years of absence when the Into The Light update launches on April 9.

Recommended Videos

The state of the game has changed significantly since it was first released in Season of the Drifter, and that’s reflected in the content players can expect to find within Zero Hour now. The Exotic mission’s re-release will have greater enemy density, tweaks to its secrets, and updates to its boss fight to make the experience more challenging in a sandbox weighed down heavily by power creep.

Zero Hour’s return comes alongside another classic in The Whisper, and both Exotic missions will reward players with a crafted version of their original Exotic weapon rewards: Outbreak Perfected and Whisper of the Worm, respectively. Unlike The Whisper, however, Zero Hour won’t be available immediately upon Into The Light’s release.

When will Zero Hour launch during Destiny 2: Into The Light?

You’ll have plenty of time to enjoy Into The Light’s other activities before Zero Hour arrives. Image via Bungie

The Zero Hour Exotic mission will be coming to Destiny 2 in May, roughly a month after Into The Light releases on Tuesday April 9. No specific date has been given at the time of writing, however.

Like with some of the new weapons being added with the BRAVE arsenal, Zero Hour is among the content featured in the update that’s being time-gated to give Destiny 2 players reasons to keep coming back throughout the run up to the release of The Final Shape in June. On the bright side, Zero Hour’s delayed launch means players will have plenty of time to sink their teeth into The Whisper and grind for all of its rewards prior to its release.

Unlike its previous version, Zero Hour will have two tiers of difficulty: Normal and Legend. Normal will be ideal for those who missed out on experiencing it before it was vaulted, with a generous 40-minute timer. On the other hand, Legend difficulty brings back its classic 20-minute timer and will contain the majority of the mission’s deeper held secrets.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more