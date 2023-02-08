Strand might be the shiny new subclass that serves as Destiny 2’s biggest selling point for the Lightfall expansion, but it’s not the only addition coming to the subclasses when Lightfall launches on Feb. 28.

Throughout the year of The Witch Queen, the Light subclasses have received major reworks to bring them into the 3.0 system first introduced with Stasis. Each subclass now has access to a variety of Aspects and Fragments, allowing players to take a more in-depth look at how they want to build into their abilities and the new buffs or debuffs that the Light subclasses were given as part of the move.

In Lightfall, Bungie has announced that the list of available Fragments—the universal benefits available to all classes—will be growing. Some of the Fragments that currently exist in-game for Solar and Void are going to be reworked to tie into new subclass pickups: Firesprites and Void Breaches. Some new Fragments will also enter the fray across all three Light subclasses as well. Guardians will have more options than ever for how to build their loadouts.

Here are all the new Fragments—and updated ones—that we know are coming to Light 3.0 in Lightfall.

All new Solar 3.0 Fragments in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Ember of Mercy: When you revive an ally, you and other nearby allies gain Restoration. Picking up a Firesprite also now grants Restoration.

When you revive an ally, you and other nearby allies gain Restoration. Picking up a Firesprite also now grants Restoration. Ember of Resolve: Solar grenade final blows now grant Cure.

Solar grenade final blows now grant Cure. Ember of Tempering (rework): Now creates a Firesprite on Solar weapon kills while active, in addition to its original effects.

Now creates a Firesprite on Solar weapon kills while active, in addition to its original effects. Ember of Combustion (rework): Now creates a Firesprite on Solar Super defeats, in addition to its original effects.

Now creates a Firesprite on Solar Super defeats, in addition to its original effects. Ember of Searing (rework): Now creates a Firesprite when defeating Scorched targets, in addition to its original effects.

All new Void 3.0 Fragments in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Echo of Cessation: Finishers create a burst of Void damage that makes nearby enemies debuffed by Volatile. Defeating Volatile targets creates a Void Breach.

Finishers create a burst of Void damage that makes nearby enemies debuffed by Volatile. Defeating Volatile targets creates a Void Breach. Echo of Vigilance: Defeating a target when your shields are broken grants you a temporary Void Overshield.

Defeating a target when your shields are broken grants you a temporary Void Overshield. Echo of Domineering (rework): Now creates a Void Breach when defeating Suppressed targets, in addition to its original effects.

Now creates a Void Breach when defeating Suppressed targets, in addition to its original effects. Echo of Harvest (rework): Now creates a Void Breach when defeating Weakened targets with precision damage, in addition to its original effects.

Now creates a Void Breach when defeating Weakened targets with precision damage, in addition to its original effects. Echo of Starvation (rework): Now grants Devour on picking up a Void Breach, in addition to its original effects.

All new Arc 3.0 Fragments in Destiny 2 Lightfall