All Legendary campaign rewards in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen

There's plenty of prizes if you're brave enough to try the campaign on Legend.

Destiny 2‘s The Witch Queen will be groundbreaking—and not just because of its story. The expansion’s campaign will bring a new Legend elective difficulty, which comes with a significantly bigger challenge and significantly bigger rewards.

In most Destiny 2 content, tackling the hardest difficulties bring players more loot and rewards for their effort. The Witch Queen campaign is no different. Players who brave the Legend version of the campaign will get more rewards during each mission, and clearing the entire campaign in the harder setting will give players even more goodies to make up for their effort.

Related: The Witch Queen campaign on Legend will be available from day one, bring extra rewards in Destiny 2

Here’s what you get from completing the campaign in Destiny 2‘s The Witch Queen.

Full campaign completion

Finishing each mission of the campaign in Legend will give players a specific set of prizes, Bungie said in an official blog post. Here’s what players will get simply from completing the campaign:

New exclusive emblem and a Triumph for finishing the campaign.

New Exotic armor, which usually drops from elective difficulty Lost Sectors.

A set of gear at 1,520 Power Level, 20 points above the soft cap.

Eight Upgrade Modules.

Exclusive Bungie rewards.

During the campaign

Though players get a set of unique prizes by finishing all missions from the campaign, there are also benefits to running the campaign in Legend difficulty, even if you don’t run all the missions. Bungie confirmed players can replay and cycle between difficulties, and finishing missions on Legend will grant extra drops after each major encounter. These drops include “world pool gear, XP, upgrade modules, and Glimmer,” according to the blog post. Additionally, running the Legend version of the campaign will also give more Throne World armor and unlocks.

Don’t think you can walk into the Legend version of the campaign and breeze through it with the Artifact Power Level bonus, though. Bungie will cap the Power Level in the campaign, similar to a contest mode, meaning players can only get so far with their Power Level advantage.

The Legendary campaign “is designed to be harder than a Legend Nightfall, though it is easier than a solo dungeon or running a Grandmaster Nightfall,” Bungie said. Die-hard players can expect a challenge they’ll overcome, but even the more casual players may finish the campaign after gearing up, raising their Power Level to the maximum allowed for each mission, and getting their hands on new gear.