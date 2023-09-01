All Crota’s End weapons, perks, and rolls in Destiny 2

Destiny’s Crota’s End raid has arrived in Destiny 2, letting guardians (re)live one of the most iconic moments in the franchise. Some Crota’s End weapons from the original raid are also returning, with the Necrochasm Exotic auto rifle as the most remarkable of the bunch.

In addition to Necrochasm—which will be a quest reward—players can get their hands on a selection of revamped Crota’s End weapons. To keep them in line with the Destiny 2 sandbox, these guns will have new perks and some will even have a different element.

We’re looking forward to seeing Song of Ir Yût get a perk combination that’s crowned Apex Predator as one of the best rocket launchers in the game, which could potentially dethrone Commemoration from the Deep Stone Crypt.

Here are the Crota’s End weapons in Destiny 2 if you want to know what’s worth farming and which Deepsights you should get first.

All weapons in Crota’s End and their perks

The returning Crota’s End weapons boast some great perks in general, but they’re held back by their archetypes. They’re off the beaten path, which cuts both ways: You can get, for instance, a 260rpm Strand scout but you’ll also get a 180rpm Void hand cannon.

Here are the perks and rolls for Crota’s End weapons, as data mined in the Destiny 2 Definitions Archive.

Necrochasm (Auto Rifle, Exotic)

Cursebringer: Precision final blows with this weapon trigger a Cursed Thrall explosion. Final blows with Cursed Thrall explosions refill the magazine.

Precision final blows with this weapon trigger a Cursed Thrall explosion. Final blows with Cursed Thrall explosions refill the magazine. Desperation: Reloading after a precision final blow or a final blow with a Cursed Thrall explosion increases your rate of fire and improves stability and aim assist.

Fang of Ir Yût (Scout Rifle, Strand, Rapid-Fire Frame, 260rpm)

Fang of Ir Yût comes with a Rapid-Fire Frame and a Strand element, opening up more options for Strand users. It has a stocked perk pool, with a few different ways to boost damage and a series of usability perks.

Fang of Ir Yût rolls and perks Third column

Shoot to Loot

Tunnel Vision

Killing Wind

Surplus

Rewind Rounds

Rapid Hit

Keep Away

Fourth Column

High Ground

Opening Shot

Precision Instrument

Golden Tricorn

Sword Logic

Hatchling

Kill Clip

Song of Ir Yût (Machine Gun, Arc, Adaptive Frame, 450rpm)

The Crota’s End machine gun may channel Ir Yût’s Deathsong, and with its perk combinations, it’s hard not to believe that. It’s an LMG with Reconstruction and Bait and Switch. If you’re using it for boss damage, that’s the roll you want (with Target Lock as a backup). But for sheer add clear, aim for Reconstruction or Demolitionist with Voltshot or Sword Logic.

Song of Ir Yût rolls and perks Third column

Unrelenting

Feeding Frenzy

Demolitionist

Zen Moment

Keep Away

Rewind Rounds

Reconstruction

Fourth Column

Elemental Capacitor

Voltshot

High Ground

Cascade Point

Sword Logic

Bait and Switch

Target Lock

Swordbreaker (Shotgun, Strand, Lightweight Frame, 80rpm)

Swordbreaker is back as a Strand shotgun, with an obvious change in element and slot. It has a few tricks up its sleeve (including Hatchling in a shotgun) and brings the new Barrel Constrictor perk: “Final blows with this weapon reduce the projectile spread of its next shot for a short duration.”

Swordbreaker rolls and perks Third column

Pugilist

Subsistence

Elemental Capacitor

Fragile Focus

Threat Detector

Slideshot

Demolitionist

Fourth Column

Surrounded

Golden Tricorn

Sword Logic

One-Two Punch

Opening Shot

Barrel Constrictor

Hatchling

Word of Crota (Hand Cannon, Void, Precision Frame, 180rpm)

Word of Crota has an amazing perk pool, but a terrible archetype. We would have loved to have this hand cannon as a 140, but if you’re into Precision Frames, you’ll have a field day with this one.

Word of Crota rolls and perks Third column

Subsistence

Rangefinder

Killing Wind

Dragonfly

Repulsor Brace

Enlightened Action

Demolitionist

Fourth Column

Focused Fury

Precision Instrument

Frenzy

Sword Logic

Rampage

Destabilizing Rounds

Adrenaline Junkie

Abyss Defiant (Auto Rifle, Solar, High-Impact Frame, 360rpm)

Abyss Defiant is bringing some spicy rolls, though its archetype may not be the most favorable for fans. It’s definitely worth chasing, though, at least for us: With Heal Clip, Reconstruction, Outlaw, and Subsistence in the third column and Incandescent, Kill Clip, Sword Logic, and Target Lock, there’s bound to be at least one roll for you. (We’re excited about running Heal Clip/Kill Clip, for fun if nothing else.)

Abyss Defiant rolls and perks Third column

Pugilist

Enlightened Action

Heal Clip

Zen Moment

Subsistence

Outlaw

Reconstruction

Fourth Column

Eye of the Storm

Collective Action

Swashbuckler

Incandescent

Kill Clip

Sword Logic

Target Lock

Oversoul Edict (Pulse Rifle, Arc, Rapid-Fire Frame, 540rpm)

Oversoul Edict has a mix of perks for both PvE and PvP, and thanks to its archetype, you might see it often in the Crucible. You can take it into whatever activity you want, though, especially if you get a roll you enjoy.

Oversoul Edict rolls and perks Third column

Enlightened Action

Eye of the Storm

Eddy Current

Perpetual Motion

Demolitionist

Encore

Keep Away

Fourth Column

Moving Target

Swashbuckler

High Ground

Adrenaline Junkie

Sword Logic

Voltshot

Headseeker

The Crota’s End weapons are bound to become common sights in activities this season. Season of the Witch weapons aren’t that great (unless you count the reprised Red War weapons), so players may gravitate toward these new guns for novelty if nothing else. Song of Ir Yût will almost certainly climb in popularity thanks to its perk pool, though you may also see some of the others show up in missions.

