All Crota’s End weapons, perks, and rolls in Destiny 2

Destiny’s Crota’s End raid has arrived in Destiny 2, letting guardians (re)live one of the most iconic moments in the franchise. Some Crota’s End weapons from the original raid are also returning, with the Necrochasm Exotic auto rifle as the most remarkable of the bunch.
In addition to Necrochasm—which will be a quest reward—players can get their hands on a selection of revamped Crota’s End weapons. To keep them in line with the Destiny 2 sandbox, these guns will have new perks and some will even have a different element.
We’re looking forward to seeing Song of Ir Yût get a perk combination that’s crowned Apex Predator as one of the best rocket launchers in the game, which could potentially dethrone Commemoration from the Deep Stone Crypt.
Here are the Crota’s End weapons in Destiny 2 if you want to know what’s worth farming and which Deepsights you should get first.
- Necrochasm (Auto Rifle, Exotic)
- Fang of Ir Yût (Scout Rifle, Strand, Rapid-Fire Frame, 260rpm)
- Song of Ir Yût (Machine Gun, Arc, Adaptive Frame, 450rpm)
- Swordbreaker (Shotgun, Strand, Lightweight Frame, 80rpm)
- Word of Crota (Hand Cannon, Void, Precision Frame, 180rpm)
- Abyss Defiant (Auto Rifle, Solar, High-Impact Frame, 360rpm)
- Oversoul Edict (Pulse Rifle, Arc, Rapid-Fire Frame, 540rpm)
All weapons in Crota’s End and their perks
The returning Crota’s End weapons boast some great perks in general, but they’re held back by their archetypes. They’re off the beaten path, which cuts both ways: You can get, for instance, a 260rpm Strand scout but you’ll also get a 180rpm Void hand cannon.
Here are the perks and rolls for Crota’s End weapons, as data mined in the Destiny 2 Definitions Archive.
Necrochasm (Auto Rifle, Exotic)
- Cursebringer: Precision final blows with this weapon trigger a Cursed Thrall explosion. Final blows with Cursed Thrall explosions refill the magazine.
- Desperation: Reloading after a precision final blow or a final blow with a Cursed Thrall explosion increases your rate of fire and improves stability and aim assist.
Fang of Ir Yût (Scout Rifle, Strand, Rapid-Fire Frame, 260rpm)
Fang of Ir Yût comes with a Rapid-Fire Frame and a Strand element, opening up more options for Strand users. It has a stocked perk pool, with a few different ways to boost damage and a series of usability perks.
Fang of Ir Yût rolls and perks
- Third column
- Shoot to Loot
- Tunnel Vision
- Killing Wind
- Surplus
- Rewind Rounds
- Rapid Hit
- Keep Away
- Fourth Column
- High Ground
- Opening Shot
- Precision Instrument
- Golden Tricorn
- Sword Logic
- Hatchling
- Kill Clip
Song of Ir Yût (Machine Gun, Arc, Adaptive Frame, 450rpm)
The Crota’s End machine gun may channel Ir Yût’s Deathsong, and with its perk combinations, it’s hard not to believe that. It’s an LMG with Reconstruction and Bait and Switch. If you’re using it for boss damage, that’s the roll you want (with Target Lock as a backup). But for sheer add clear, aim for Reconstruction or Demolitionist with Voltshot or Sword Logic.
Song of Ir Yût rolls and perks
- Third column
- Unrelenting
- Feeding Frenzy
- Demolitionist
- Zen Moment
- Keep Away
- Rewind Rounds
- Reconstruction
- Fourth Column
- Elemental Capacitor
- Voltshot
- High Ground
- Cascade Point
- Sword Logic
- Bait and Switch
- Target Lock
Swordbreaker (Shotgun, Strand, Lightweight Frame, 80rpm)
Swordbreaker is back as a Strand shotgun, with an obvious change in element and slot. It has a few tricks up its sleeve (including Hatchling in a shotgun) and brings the new Barrel Constrictor perk: “Final blows with this weapon reduce the projectile spread of its next shot for a short duration.”
Swordbreaker rolls and perks
- Third column
- Pugilist
- Subsistence
- Elemental Capacitor
- Fragile Focus
- Threat Detector
- Slideshot
- Demolitionist
- Fourth Column
- Surrounded
- Golden Tricorn
- Sword Logic
- One-Two Punch
- Opening Shot
- Barrel Constrictor
- Hatchling
Word of Crota (Hand Cannon, Void, Precision Frame, 180rpm)
Word of Crota has an amazing perk pool, but a terrible archetype. We would have loved to have this hand cannon as a 140, but if you’re into Precision Frames, you’ll have a field day with this one.
Word of Crota rolls and perks
- Third column
- Subsistence
- Rangefinder
- Killing Wind
- Dragonfly
- Repulsor Brace
- Enlightened Action
- Demolitionist
- Fourth Column
- Focused Fury
- Precision Instrument
- Frenzy
- Sword Logic
- Rampage
- Destabilizing Rounds
- Adrenaline Junkie
Abyss Defiant (Auto Rifle, Solar, High-Impact Frame, 360rpm)
Abyss Defiant is bringing some spicy rolls, though its archetype may not be the most favorable for fans. It’s definitely worth chasing, though, at least for us: With Heal Clip, Reconstruction, Outlaw, and Subsistence in the third column and Incandescent, Kill Clip, Sword Logic, and Target Lock, there’s bound to be at least one roll for you. (We’re excited about running Heal Clip/Kill Clip, for fun if nothing else.)
Abyss Defiant rolls and perks
- Third column
- Pugilist
- Enlightened Action
- Heal Clip
- Zen Moment
- Subsistence
- Outlaw
- Reconstruction
- Fourth Column
- Eye of the Storm
- Collective Action
- Swashbuckler
- Incandescent
- Kill Clip
- Sword Logic
- Target Lock
Oversoul Edict (Pulse Rifle, Arc, Rapid-Fire Frame, 540rpm)
Oversoul Edict has a mix of perks for both PvE and PvP, and thanks to its archetype, you might see it often in the Crucible. You can take it into whatever activity you want, though, especially if you get a roll you enjoy.
Oversoul Edict rolls and perks
- Third column
- Enlightened Action
- Eye of the Storm
- Eddy Current
- Perpetual Motion
- Demolitionist
- Encore
- Keep Away
- Fourth Column
- Moving Target
- Swashbuckler
- High Ground
- Adrenaline Junkie
- Sword Logic
- Voltshot
- Headseeker
The Crota’s End weapons are bound to become common sights in activities this season. Season of the Witch weapons aren’t that great (unless you count the reprised Red War weapons), so players may gravitate toward these new guns for novelty if nothing else. Song of Ir Yût will almost certainly climb in popularity thanks to its perk pool, though you may also see some of the others show up in missions.