How to get Necrochasm in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Crota’s End is bringing a lot of elements from the original into the sequel, including the famed Necrochasm Exotic auto rifle. Players who want it won’t really need to rely on RNG this time around, so long as they can beat Crota.

Though Necrochasm is dropping as part of a quest, Bungie will seemingly maintain some of its elements from Destiny, including its potential to wreak havoc with Thrall explosions, its unique look, and the upgrade process. You may need to upgrade the Husk of the Pit into Eidolon Ally, then turn it into Necrochasm. It’s unclear exactly what that entails, but you can get a shortcut for it if you do the contest version of Crota’s End.

Is Necrochasm a quest Exotic?

Necrochasm will likely be a quest exotic when it returns in Destiny 2, based on the Aug. 31 This Week in Destiny blog post. Its text indicates guardians can grab the Bottomless Pit quest from the raid vendor, meaning players need to beat the final encounter of Crota’s End to get the Necrochasm quest.

We’re looking forward to getting our hands on Necrochasm after beating Crota instead of relying on RNG. We’ve heard wonders about it from our friends who had it in Destiny, and if previous experience is anything to go by, our RNG luck is absolutely not the best. It took us a few dozen runs for Vex Mythoclast, Collective Obligation, and Touch of Malice, so if you’re in the same boat as us, it’s reassuring to know you’ll just need to do a quest.

Related: Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch to feature ‘brutal’ reprisal of Crota’s End raid

If you’re brave enough to try Crota’s End on contest mode, you’ll get fast-tracked progress and a shiny copy of Necrochasm for your trouble. If not, though, you can still obtain this auto rifle by beating Crota the first time.

Getting Necrochasm during Crota’s End contest mode

Players who beat the Crota’s End raid can access the Bottomless Pit quest from the raid vendor, with a notable upside: the quest will be automatically completed for anyone who takes down Crota during the first 48 hours.

They will also obtain all the rewards for the quest, including Husk of the Pit, a fully masterworked Eidolon Ally, and of course, Necrochasm.

Related: Crota’s End raid race: Schedule, how to watch, and more about the Race to World’s First in Destiny 2

The catch, however, is players won’t be able to finish the catalyst during contest mode. Getting the catalyst requires Essence of the Oversoul, but Bungie will cap players’ Essence at 20 out of 35. After the end of contest mode, guardians can continue to make progress on the catalyst, starting from where they left off. Essence of the Oversoul can drop by “completing raid encounters and Triumphs,” Bungie said in the blog.

Getting Necrochasm outside of Crota’s End contest mode

If you didn’t get Necrochasm by completing the raid on contest mode, you’ll have to obtain the Bottomless Pit quest from the raid vendor—though you won’t need to shell out any currencies for it. After that, you’ll need to progress through the quest normally. The steps for the quest are still unclear, but we’ll update this article when we have the full list.

In the meantime, though, the text on Bungie’s blog post indicates guardians will have to evolve the weapon from Husk of the Pit to Eidolon Ally and then to Necrochasm, similarly to how it worked in Destiny.

About the author