Crota’s End raid race: Schedule, how to watch, and more about the Race to World’s First in Destiny 2

Season 22 of Destiny 2, Season of the Witch, includes a reprisal of a raid that once left guardians quaking in their boots: Crota’s End.

First landing in December 2014 with Destiny’s The Dark Below, The Son of Oryx himself is returning to challenge guardians new and old in the Hellmouth on the Moon. Fireteams will need to infiltrate the Oversoul Throne, his own personal Throne World in the Ascendant Realm, and finish him once and for all.

Like all other raids in Destiny 2, reprisal or not, there will be a World’s First raid race—but there are a few differences. Top teams from around the world will be competing to become the first team to clear the raid’s challenge mode, and whether you plan on competing yourself or watching others try their hand, you’ll probably want to know when it all kicks off.

When does the Destiny 2 Crota’s End Race World First start?

I think I’ll stick to normal mode for this one. Screenshot via Bungie on YouTube

Crota’s End can be accessed at the daily server reset on Friday, Sept. 1 at 12pm CT. At this time, the raid will be open, and teams waiting in orbit to begin their World First run can enter.

The race itself is likely to last a few hours. Despite this being a raid reprisal, meaning it is very likely we’ll be seeing mechanics similar to the first edition, teams won’t just have to clear Crota’s End once.

After downing the God-Knight, teams must head straight to orbit and run the raid again—this time they’ll need to complete each encounter’s challenge.

Did I mention contest mode yet? For the first 48 hours, teams can earn cool loot like a limited emblem and merchandise by completing the raid during contest mode but be warned. Your Power level is locked at 20 below the encounter, meaning even the smallest Thrall will hit like a truck. Be fully prepared before entering contest mode, especially for those pushing for their second clear.

The first team to complete the Superior Swordplay triumph and defeat the Eater of Hope and his challenges will be verified and given the World’s First title.

How to watch the Destiny 2 Crota’s End Race to World First

Most of Destiny’s hardcore content creators will stream their Crota’s End World First attempt on their individual Twitch channels. However, like Root of Nightmares and King’s Fall, Bungie has partnered with Twitch Rivals to bring an all-in-one live stream covering the action to the masses.

Numerous creators and hosts will jump in, offering multiple perspectives, expert analysis, and an up-to-date broadcast keeping track of every team in the race.

Here’s a renewed challenge to take down a familiar enemy, and the chance to finish it for the first time!



Every team will race to complete the raid of Twitch Rivals: @DestinyTheGame 2: Crota's End World First Race



📅 September 1st, 9:30 am PT

🎥 https://t.co/zsUGI3uBz7 pic.twitter.com/d5I8kZHZDl — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) August 22, 2023

“Fireteams all over the world will have 48 hours to complete the raid in Contest Mode, complete the Crota’s End Challenge Mode, and earn the Superior Swordplay Triumph. The first fireteam to finish every encounter, loot the final chest, and return to orbit will be declared World First and have their victory immortalized with Crota’s End World First raid belts,” the Bungie site for Crota’s End reads.

While we’re expecting many players to complete the raid on contest mode, only the truly hardcore have what it takes to face challenge mode on day one and rise to greatness. Can you do it? Get your fireteam together for Sept. 1 and give Crota’s End a go.

