How to get Essence of the Oversoul in Destiny 2

Necrochasm is the crown jewel of loot in the Crota’s End raid in Destiny 2, and players who need it will have to hunt down an elusive resource called Essence of the Oversoul.

Odds are you’ve seen this elusive resource if you’ve cleared any encounter in Crota’s End, and you’ll need more of it to bring Necrochasm to its full potential—or to even get it in the first place.

Essence of the Oversoul is required to evolve Eidolon Ally into Necrochasm, but Destiny players who already have the Exotic will also need some more to obtain its catalyst. This means if you were dedicated enough to take down Crota in contest mode, you’ll still need to step foot into the Son of Oryx’s raid and beat him around a bit.

If you see an Essence of the Oversoul pop up while you’re getting your drops, know that’s a good thing: it will get you one step closer to Necrochasm—If you’re lucky enough to get that resource, that is.

Where to get Essence of the Oversoul in Crota’s End

Essence of the Oversoul has a random chance of dropping after completing encounters in Crota’s End. We’ve obtained Essence of the Oversoul from our first clear on Abyss (Lamps), and we got another one from beating Crota.

Some triumphs will also grant you a fixed amount of Essence of the Oversoul. Finishing an encounter triumph or an encounter challenge awards you with one, and so will clearing the encounters with the same class.

Looting hidden chests, finishing the raid itself, and completing with a team of matching subclasses doesn’t award you with extra Essence of the Oversoul, though.

Here are the triumphs that drop Essence of the Oversoul. These triumphs will only drop one Essence unless specified.

Perfected Truth : Flawless clear (three Essence)

: Flawless clear (three Essence) In Unison: Clear Crota’s End with all six guardians using the same class.

Clear Crota’s End with all six guardians using the same class. Conservation of Energy: Complete the encounter challenge for Abyss.

Complete the encounter challenge for Abyss. Feather-Light: Complete the Abyss encounter without letting any players reach 10 stacks of Weight of Darkness.

Complete the Abyss encounter without letting any players reach 10 stacks of Weight of Darkness. Precarious Balance: Complete the encounter challenge for The Bridge

Complete the encounter challenge for The Bridge Threatening Reach: Defeat all Swordbearers in the Bridge encounter from the opposite side of the Bridge.

Defeat all Swordbearers in the Bridge encounter from the opposite side of the Bridge. Equal Vessels: Finish the Ir Yût encounter challenge.

Finish the Ir Yût encounter challenge. Communal Rites: At least one player must expunge Ir Yût on each round.

At least one player must expunge Ir Yût on each round. All For One: Finish the encounter challenge for Crota.

Finish the encounter challenge for Crota. Singular Sensation: Beat Crota with only one player Enlightened at a time.

Beat Crota with only one player Enlightened at a time. Broken Throne: Complete all encounters in Crota’s End on Master (two Essence)

Can you farm Essence of the Oversoul?

Essence of the Oversoul is seemingly farmable if you clear Crota’s End repeatedly, based on initial reports by the community. You can’t farm weapons and armor from the raid, since those only drop once per encounter per class each week, but subsequent encounter clears will give you Spoils of Conquest and a shot at the new resource.

Since the raid was released recently, it may be a bit of time before players can narrow down specific details and restrictions.

With this being Destiny 2, there could be multiple moving pieces at work—though the fact you can seemingly get Necrochasm just by playing the raid at your own pace is a welcome change.

