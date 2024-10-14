All Delta Force Twitch drops and how to claim them

Delta Force is the latest FPS on the block, and it offers multiple modes for players of the genre to enjoy during its playtest. Twitch drops are also up for grabs.

The new game by TiMi Studio Group’s Team Jade has an extraction mode, like Escape From Tarkov or Gray Zone Warfare, along with big-may multiplayer similar to Battlefield or Call of Duty—and there’s even a campaign mode for fans of single-player content.

There seems to be something for everyone in Delta Force, and you can try it out yourself during the current playtest. We’ve got everything you need about Twitch drops and how to get them here.

How to claim Delta Force Twitch drops

To earn Twitch drops, first, make an account on the official Delta Force website. You’ll be sent a code to the email you entered that you must enter on the website. It doesn’t take too long to do; just follow the simple steps we’ve outlined below:

Head to the official Delta Force website. Log into your Level Infinite Pass or create a new one. Log into your Twitch account or create a new one. Hit the “Confirm Link Accounts” button. Now head to Twitch and watch channels playing Delta Force with Drops enabled to earn your rewards!

All Delta Force Twitch drops and how to get them

We’ve listed the available Twitch Drop rewards for Delta Force below, along with details on how to get them and their expiration date.

Reward How to earn Expiration Mandelbricks*1 Watch for 30 minutes. Oct. 21 Mandelbricks*2 Watch for one hour. Oct. 21 93R – Squad Camo Watch for two hours. Oct. 21

