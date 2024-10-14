Image Credit: Bethesda
Delta Force: Hawk Ops gameplay screenshot
Image via TiMi Studio Group
All Delta Force Twitch drops and how to claim them

A new competitor has entered the extraction shooter arena. Here's how to get all the Twitch drops.
Scott Duwe
  and 
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 08:10 am

Delta Force is the latest FPS on the block, and it offers multiple modes for players of the genre to enjoy during its playtest. Twitch drops are also up for grabs.

The new game by TiMi Studio Group’s Team Jade has an extraction mode, like Escape From Tarkov or Gray Zone Warfare, along with big-may multiplayer similar to Battlefield or Call of Duty—and there’s even a campaign mode for fans of single-player content.

There seems to be something for everyone in Delta Force, and you can try it out yourself during the current playtest. We’ve got everything you need about Twitch drops and how to get them here.

How to claim Delta Force Twitch drops

A screenshot of the Twitch Drops event page for Delta Force.
Push the buttons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To earn Twitch drops, first, make an account on the official Delta Force website. You’ll be sent a code to the email you entered that you must enter on the website. It doesn’t take too long to do; just follow the simple steps we’ve outlined below:

  1. Head to the official Delta Force website.
  2. Log into your Level Infinite Pass or create a new one.
  3. Log into your Twitch account or create a new one.
  4. Hit the “Confirm Link Accounts” button.
  5. Now head to Twitch and watch channels playing Delta Force with Drops enabled to earn your rewards!

All Delta Force Twitch drops and how to get them

We’ve listed the available Twitch Drop rewards for Delta Force below, along with details on how to get them and their expiration date.

RewardHow to earnExpiration
Mandelbricks*1Watch for 30 minutes. Oct. 21
Mandelbricks*2Watch for one hour.Oct. 21
93R – Squad CamoWatch for two hours.Oct. 21
