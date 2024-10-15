Does Delta Force have controller support?

2024’s Delta Force is another free-to-play shooter, and players are enjoying its take on the genre—but are desperately trying to find out if it features controller support.

Delta Force promises unparalleled immersion and realistic shooter warfare across many single-player and multiplayer options, such as an extraction mode and a mode similar to Battlefield with huge maps and player count. Like Gray Zone Warfare, Delta Force demands your full attention for its authentic approach to intense firefights.

“Is Delta Force coming to console?” is one of a few serious questions already thrown its way, as is the nature of controller support. So, can you play Delta Force with a controller? Read on for everything we know so far.

Can you use a controller in Delta Force?

We’re under fire. Image via Team Jade

Delta Force doesn’t have controller support just yet, and the only way to enjoy the FPS title is through a conventional mouse and keyboard.

In the controller versus mouse and keyboard debate, it doesn’t matter which side you align with—having both choices is better for the community. More accessibility options widen the player pool, as certain players may not want to be forced into using a mouse and keyboard, and controllers are often better options for some people with disabilities.

Nevertheless, Delta Force’s main priority has to be its testing phase—the initial test to see how the shooter is holding up. It lets players get hands-on for the first time and allows the developer to monitor its performance, ironing out major bugs before its full release on PC, console, and even mobile.

Don’t be surprised to see controller support added to Delta Force in the next test or sometime soon. For now, check out how to fix the “Failed to get Branch List” error if you’re experiencing it.

