Image Credit: Bethesda
Delta Force: Hawk Ops gameplay screenshot
Image via TiMi Studio Group
Category:
Delta Force

Does Delta Force have controller support?

Mouse and keyboard isn't for everyone, even on a top quality gaming PC. That's what controllers are for, if you are able to use them, that is.
Andrew Highton
  and 
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Oct 15, 2024 11:13 am

2024’s Delta Force is another free-to-play shooter, and players are enjoying its take on the genre—but are desperately trying to find out if it features controller support.

Delta Force promises unparalleled immersion and realistic shooter warfare across many single-player and multiplayer options, such as an extraction mode and a mode similar to Battlefield with huge maps and player count. Like Gray Zone Warfare, Delta Force demands your full attention for its authentic approach to intense firefights.

Is Delta Force coming to console?” is one of a few serious questions already thrown its way, as is the nature of controller support. So, can you play Delta Force with a controller? Read on for everything we know so far.

Can you use a controller in Delta Force?

Players taking cover in Delta Force: Hawk Ops
We’re under fire. Image via Team Jade

Delta Force doesn’t have controller support just yet, and the only way to enjoy the FPS title is through a conventional mouse and keyboard.

In the controller versus mouse and keyboard debate, it doesn’t matter which side you align with—having both choices is better for the community. More accessibility options widen the player pool, as certain players may not want to be forced into using a mouse and keyboard, and controllers are often better options for some people with disabilities.

Nevertheless, Delta Force’s main priority has to be its testing phase—the initial test to see how the shooter is holding up. It lets players get hands-on for the first time and allows the developer to monitor its performance, ironing out major bugs before its full release on PC, console, and even mobile.

Don’t be surprised to see controller support added to Delta Force in the next test or sometime soon. For now, check out how to fix the “Failed to get Branch List” error if you’re experiencing it.

Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.
Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
