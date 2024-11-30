Delta Force release countdown: Exact start time and date

It has been a while since we’ve had a proper competitor to Battlefield and its large-scale warfare. With Delta Force, however, the FPS genre might just get the shake-up it so desperately needs.

If that has grabbed your attention, here is the exact Delta Force release date and time so you don’t miss out.

Battlefield might just get its first proper competitor. Image via Team Jade

Delta Force aims to launch into its “Open Beta” or Early Access mode on Dec. 5. The Open Beta will last indefinitely and be completely free-to-play, meaning you won’t have to dish out any extra funds to access the title. It has been in an alpha-testing phase for months, with developers issuing keys to players to iron out the game’s core, and we might have a proper Battlefield competitor on our hands that will fill the gap left by the utterly atrocious 2042.

Since we don’t know the precise release times yet, our countdown will aim for Dec. 5 at midnight and be updated with regional timings once that info becomes available.

Delta Force release date countdown

Will Delta Force be on consoles?

Massive maps and urban environments are the staples of the Delta Force franchise. Image via Team Jade

As things stand, Delta Force will only be available to PC players during the early access period. Console players will have the chance to get their hands on the game in the first quarter of 2025, but until then, only those with a proper PC and a Steam or Epic Games account can play the so-called Open Beta.

As to what the Open Beta entails, it should have two game modes, one of which is your standard 64-player large-scale warfare map, while the other is more akin to an extraction shooter (which is, by the way, actually quite good). There is also a campaign remaster of the Delta Force: Black Hawk Down video game from 2003 that is supposed to drop into the game at some point after the Open Beta goes live.

