Dead by Daylight haunted by errors after Tomb Raider update

On July, 16 Dead by Daylight welcomed Lara Croft into its roster of survivors with the Tomb Raider update. The update also introduced a slew of visual and performance issues, some of which are quite hilarious.

While buggy updates aren’t uncommon for Dead by Daylight, the Tomb Raider update really takes the cake. It didn’t just break new game mechanics—it also broke ones that’ve been in the game since launch. Thanks to Ginx.tv for the heads up.

Since the update launched, players have been voicing their frustrations through X and Reddit posts, lamenting about the state the game after the update.

I’m here to raid tombs and break games, and I’m all out of tombs. Image via Behaviour Interactive

“Good lord this dbd patch is so buggy. things ive found in just one stream: oppression doesn’t work sometimes, zero endurance after unhook if you have Dead Hard, wesker car mode is back, dead people making sounds on hook again. what have you guys found, trying to compile,” Twitch streamer Scott Jund wrote on X.

Many other users reported bugs, from instantly completing generators to players still being able to complete generators even after the exit gates have opened.

Arguably the funniest and the most hilarious visual bug happened while playing the Killer Albert Wesker (Mastermind). After capturing and throwing a Survivor, those Survivors started moving like they’re driving an invisible car.

wesker bug 20 trillion: now when you hit a healthy survivor with a bound they drive an imaginary car pic.twitter.com/T2HLkOmOEF — siu / quinn ☆ (@seeyews) July 16, 2024

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive made an X post of its own listing every known issue from the update. While it might take a while to address all the issues, it’s clear the team is hard at work at bringing stability back to Dead by Daylight.

Until then, enjoy repairing generators instantly and making a swift getaway in your invisible car.

