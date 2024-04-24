How to counter Wesker in Dead by Daylight

So you’re getting slam-dunked by Albert Wesker in Dead by Daylight, who mercilessly grabs you and slams against your teammate? Well, we’ve all been there.

The Mastermind from Resident Evil 5 brings his high mobility to the table, where his special attack, Bound Attack, provides him with two dashes to help chase down the survivors. He is swift, and his agility is terrible news for you. With it, he can heavily punish any small mistakes you make in the matches.

However, he is not invincible and can be countered in the game. Here, we’ll share the best strategies you can use to win matches against Wesker in Dead by Daylight.

How to deal with Wesker in Dead by Daylight

Keep quiet. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Wesker is one of the most potent killers in Dead by Daylight. To understand his weaknesses, let’s know him better to understand why he is regarded as one of the best killers. His mobility creates an “I am everywhere, every time” facade in the enemy’s mind, which makes it harder to avoid him and quickly secure the generators.

His unique perks include Superior Anatomy, which allows him to get a significant speed boost when a survivor vaults near him to evade him. He also has Awakened Awareness, giving him access to see the Aura of the nearby survivors while carrying someone, and Terminus, which helps him to affect all injured, dying, or hooked survivors with the Broken status effect until the Exit Gates are opened, giving him a solid window in the end game to end your hopes of winning the match.

He can also cause Uroboros Infection in the survivors after hitting you with the Bound Attack, which slowly reduces your movement speed, making you an easy target in the game.

Best Perks against Wesker in DBD

Wesker has a strong presence in his matches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there are many good perks to gain an advantage in Dead by Daylight, here are some survivor perks that directly counter Wesker.

Survivor Perk Description Wiretap After repairing generators for 50 percent, Wiretap activates and stays active for 100/110/120 seconds. Whenever the Killer comes within 14 meters of the Trapped Generator, their Aura is revealed to all Survivors. Of course, information is critical to winning against Wesker, and this perk does precisely that by letting you know his whereabouts, which should help you to position better against the Killer. Distortion Whenever the Killer attempts to read your Aura, Distortion activates, which blocks your Aura from being read for the next 6/8/10 seconds. It also suppresses the creation of Scratch Marks for the next 6/8/10 seconds. This perk directly counters one of Wesker’s information-gaining perks and keeps you under the cover for a longer time, which could drastically increase your chances of survival. Sprint Burst Grants a +50 percent Haste Status Effect for three seconds while running. This perk should help you counter Wesker’s high mobility and help you escape tricky situations. Off the Record After being unhooked or unhooking yourself, the perk activates for the next 60/70/80 seconds and prevents your Aura from being revealed to the Killer after you’re getting off the hook, allowing you to heal yourself safely and remain undetected for the rest of the match.

Best strategy against Wesker in DBD

Wesker has the highest terror radius in the game. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Here are the best strategies to use Wesker in Dead by Daylight.

Keep your playstyle versatile: It’s infuriating when I see players getting hammered by Wesker just because they are grouped in a closed area. Instead, in closed spaces, work separately—but it’s easier to escape him in open spaces. Even if he gets close, he can’t hit you against a surface, making you take no damage and run for your life. So, adapt according to the map against his erratic play style.

Loop around complicated structures, no long straights: Looping around structures to avoid killers is a age-old technique, but there is a slight modification in the case of Wesker. If you’re looping him around structures with straight lines, I’m afraid you’ll get caught by his dashes every time. So, run around complicated structures, making it harder for him to dash straight and get to you.

Buy Time for Teammates: Inevitably, if Wesker is going after you, you will have to run away and let your team do the heavy lifting. Zig-Zag your way around a map to avoid getting caught by his dashes and take him as far as you can from your teammates to help them finish their tasks quickly. In short, take one for the team and rely on them to unhook you to make a final run for the gates.

Stay Sneaky: Due to his high mobility, Wesker only takes a little time to travel from one place to another. Thus, using stealth and perks like Distortion helps you stay undercover and remain undetected to keep aiding your team even when they’re having a bad day in the field.

Use pallets and window vaults to your advantage: Whenever Wesker uses his dashes, he can directly use them to vault over windows and pallets. While this is an advantage for him, it can also be used against him. Pretend you’re about to vault a window and bait him into dashing, then don’t vault the window and keep running away. You can’t use this repeatedly, but it’s a handy trick to use once in a while to get away from the Killer.

