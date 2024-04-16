How to counter The Shape (Michael Myers) in Dead by Daylight

Even years after its release, The Shape (Michael Myers) is one of the deadliest Killers in Dead by Daylight. The Shape is pretty difficult to counter, but if you know how he works and bring the right Perks, you may get to the exit gate.

Here’s how to counter The Shape in Dead by Daylight.

How to deal with The Shape in Dead by Daylight

He Stalks and sometimes even kills on sight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main thing you need to remember about The Shape is that the more he stalks you, the more powerful he becomes. Here are a few useful Perks and strategies to help you deal with the babysitter stalker in Dead by Daylight.

Best Perks against The Shape in DBD

When Michal Myers notices you, you run like heck. Hiding can definitely help, but running is arguably more important when The Shape starts chasing you.

Perk Description Sprint Burst When Myers gives chase, you run like your character’s life depends on it (because it does). Sprint Burst gives you a huge running start, which usually causes almost any Killer to give up the chase prematurely. Inner Focus When one of your fellow Survivors takes damage, you can see The Shape’s Aura for a few seconds (if you are close enough). This can give you a much-needed warning to either run or hide. Dead Hard When The Shape enters his Evil Within Level 3 (especially with the Tombstone item), you need every bit of advantage you can get. A well-executed Dead Hard can give you that extra oomph when you need to avoid a fatal hit. Decisive Strike This used to be a mandatory Perk. While it’s been nerfed significantly, it’s very useful, especially against Killers like The Shape. With Decisive Strike, you can escape from The Shape’s grasp one time during a match after he picks you up.

Best Strategy against The Shape in DBD

Michael can stalk you even if you are running away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are a few tips that may just help you survive an encounter with Michael Myers:

Don’t let him Stalk you

The Shape gets his Evil Within power from standing still and staring at Survivors, so don’t let him. As soon as you notice the shape, break his line of sight. Hide behind trees, walls, or anything else so long as he doesn’t have a direct view of you. If you’re good at avoiding contact, you might even be able to keep The Shape at level one during the whole match.

Avoid grouping up with other Survivors

While this may seem counterintuitive when playing Survivors, there’s nothing worse than doing a generator with three other players only for The Shape to bust in and down all of you. If you are huddled with other Survivors, that can give Michael Myers faster Evil Within charging. After you find out that you are up against The Shape, try to avoid grouping with other Survivors if you can.

Use the Obsession to your advantage

The Shape often has a character he is obsessed with, and this can actually work in your favor. If you know who the Obsession is, hide behind them. Many Myers players leave the Obsession for last. If you are the Obsession, try to shield your teammates as, again, you are meant to be the last survivor standing.

Wear headphones and listen for his breathing

You should play DBD with headphones anyway, and this is especially important when going against Michael Myers. For some reason, his breathing is incredibly loud, which can give you a huge heads-up if he is near you.

Run

When Michael Myers raises his knife at Evil Within 3 (especially with the Tombstone item): Run. Do whatever you can to avoid him because he can down you (even at full health) or kill you instantly. The more speed perks you have, the better.

