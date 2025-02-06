Fans of Dead by Daylight are used to epic collaborations, as the game is a virtual collection of the scariest killers from the halls of horror. Included in these collabs is the Demogorgon, a reality-warping monster from the hit television show Stranger Things.

If you’ve just purchased the Stranger Things DLC in Dead by Daylight and are wondering how to build the Demogorgon, then check out its best builds below.

Best Demogorgon builds in Dead by Daylight

Get the jump on Survivors with Shred. Image via Behaviour Interactive.

The Demogorgon is a massive beast with two different powers, which allow it to travel around the map quickly and lash out at Survivors before they can escape. Its main Killer Power is called Of the Abyss and allows you to place multiple portals around the map. At any point during a match, the Demogorgon can teleport between these portals to silently surprise Survivors.

The beast also has a special attack called Shred, which causes it to lunge forward 18 meters. If a Survivor, pallet, or breakable wall is in the Demogorgon’s Shred path, it will damage the players or terrain. Like all other Killers, the Demogorgon has three perks meant to synergize with its play style.

The perks are called Cruel Limits, Mindbreaker, and Surge, and allow the Demogorgon to break generators by damaging Survivors, block vaults, and even blind Survivors while they work on generators.

The aggressive shredder Demogorgon build

The best of the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The most popular and effective way to play Demogorgon is to use his Shred special attack to damage Survivors while they vault or destroy pesky pallets. Since Shred takes time to charge up and has a long cooldown animation, players will typically equip two of the Demogorogon’s cheapest, and best, add-ons to buff this special attack. Typically, players will use the most powerful perks on offer to steamroll through games with this build. The perks Pop Goes The Weasel and Nowhere To Hide synergize perfectly because you’ll see Survivors while destroying their generator progress. Finally, Bamboozle and Corrupt Intervention allow you to control the map and play in areas that favor your Shred.

Perks:

Bamboozle: A unique The Clown perk. Your vault speed is 15 percent faster. Performing a vault blocks Survivors from using it for 16 seconds.

A unique The Clown perk. Corrupt Intervention: A unique The Plague perk. At the start of a game, the three generators farthest away from you will be blocked for 120 seconds. If you down a Survivor, the blocked generators are unlocked.

A unique The Plague perk. Pop Goes The Weasel: A unique The Clown perk. After you hook a survivor, the next generator you damage instantly loses 20 percent of its progress.

A unique The Clown perk. Nowhere to Hide: A unique The Knight perk. Whenever you damage a generator, reveal the auras of Survivors within 24 meters for five seconds.

A unique The Knight perk.

Add-ons:

Barb’s Glasses: An uncommon add-on. Decreases Shred pallet break cooldown by 10 percent.

An uncommon add-on. Black Heart: A common add-on. Decreases successful Shred hit cooldowns by 10 percent.

A common add-on.

The upside down Demogorgon build

Find your enemies, no matter where they are hiding. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

By building the Demogorgon correctly, you can use your portals to spot the auras of Survivors as they move around the map. Supplementing this build with extra aura reading from your perks can keep Survivors permanently revealed throughout a match. The perks Weave Attunement and Franklin’s Demise work together to drop items on the ground and reveal the aura of Survivors around these items. Meanwhile, Pain Resonance and Barbecue and Chili allow the Demogorgon to damage generators from afar and get information on where to teleport next.

Perks:

Weave Attunement: A unique The Lich perk. Survivors within 12 meters of dropped items have their aura’s revealed to the Killer.

A unique The Lich perk. Franklin’s Demise: A unique The Cannibal perk. Your basic attacks make Survivors drop their held items. Dropped items have their charges depleted while on the ground.

A unique The Cannibal perk. Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance: A unique The Artist perk. At the start of the game, four random hooks are turned into Scourge Hooks. If you hook a Survivor on a Scourge Hook, the generator with the most progress will explode and lose 20 percent of its progress. This perk only has four charges.

A unique The Artist perk. Barbecue and Chili: A unique The Cannibal perk. After hooking a Survivor, the auras of all Survivors are revealed to you if they are further than 40 meters away.

A unique The Cannibal perk.

Add-ons:

Leprose Lichen: An ultra-rare add-on. Reveals the auras of all Survivors while traversing the upside down. After you emerge from a portal, the auras of all nearby Survivors are revealed for three seconds.

An ultra-rare add-on. Lifeguard Whistle: A very rare add-on. Increases the number of portals by two.

A very rare add-on.

The silent portal Demogorgon build

Use this build to sneak around the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Undetectable is one of the scariest status effects in all of DBD because it allows the Killer to sneak up on Survivors and jumpscare them. By using some powerful add-ons, you can turn the Demogorgon into a stealthy teleporter that rips Survivors off generators after emerging from the upside down. The perks Tinkerer and Unforeseen allow the Demogorgon to become Undetectable while Survivors work on generators. Deadlock will stop Survivors from finishing multiple generators at once, so you can get the most out of Tinkerer. Finally, Discordance will reveal if Survivors are working on generators together.

Perks

Tinkerer: A unique The Hillbilly perk. Whenever a generator is repaired to 70 percent, it triggers a notification for the Killer. For the next 16 seconds, you gain the Undetectable status effect.

A unique The Hillbilly perk. Deadlock: A unique The Cenobite perk. After a generator is repaired, the Entity blocks the next generator with the most progress for 25 seconds.

A unique The Cenobite perk. Unforeseen: A unique The Unknown perk. Whenever you damage a generator, your Terror Radius is transferred to that generator for 30 seconds. During this time, you are Undetectable.

A unique The Unknown perk. Discordance: A unique The Legion perk. Any generator within 128 meters of the Killer that is getting repaired by two or more Survivors is highlighted yellow.

A unique The Legion perk.

Add-ons

Red Moss: An ultra-rare add-on. Increases the duration of the Undetectable effect gained from leaving a portal by eight seconds. Exiting a portal takes 15 percent longer.

An ultra-rare add-on. Rotten Green Tripe: An uncommon add-on. Increases upside down movement speed by 15 percent.

An uncommon add-on.

The Hex Totem Demogorgon build

Guard your totems with your life to wreak havoc. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Hex Totems are some of the most powerful perks in DBD, but they can get cleaned by Survivors and rendered completely useless. Thankfully, the Demogorgon’s ability to teleport around the map allows you to easily guard all of your Hex Totems. Hex: Ruin makes generators immediately regress whenever Survivors aren’t touching them, while Hex: Crowd Control will block windows that Survivors quickly jump through. Hex: Undying makes the first cleansed Hex Totem transfer to a new location, which can make these buffs last longer. Finally, since Survivors will quickly start cleansing totems around the map, use Hex: Pentimento to relight these totems and dish out even more debuffs.

Perks

Hex: Ruin : A unique The Hag perk. Whenever a generator is not being repaired by a Survivor, it will automatically regress by 100 percent of the normal regression speed.

: A unique The Hag perk. Hex: Undying: A unique The Blight perk. When another Hex Totem is cleansed, that Hex Totem is transferred to the Undying totem.

A unique The Blight perk. Hex: Pentimento: A unique The Artist perk. You can perform a ritual on a cleansed totem to relight it once. Each relight totem provides buffs to the Killer and slows down the Survivor’s repair, healing, recovery, and gate-opening speeds.

A unique The Artist perk. Hex: Crowd Control: A unique The Trickster perk. Permanently blocks the last five windows Survivors rushed through.

A unique The Trickster perk.

Add-ons

Lifeguard Whistle: A very rare add-on. Increases the number of portals by two.

A very rare add-on. Rotten Green Tripe: An uncommon add-on. Increases upside down movement speed by 15 percent.

An uncommon add-on.

