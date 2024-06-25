Is Lara Croft (Tomb Raider) coming to Dead by Daylight?

Over the years, Dead by Daylight has had crossovers with several big franchises, and fans now expect Lara Croft to make her way to the horror title.

Everyone who’s ever been into gaming should need no introduction to Lara Croft. The fictional character will be 30 in 2026 after being introduced in 1996’s Tomb Raider. Since then, she’s become a gaming icon.

Dead by Daylight has had some exciting collaborations, including a recent Dungeons & Dragons crossover and a surprise Castlevania appearance. The latest DBD roadmap teased new Survivors are coming in July and August, and one could be Lara Croft.

Is Lara Croft coming to Dead by Daylight?

Lara Croft’s addition to Dead by Daylight hasn’t been confirmed, but leaks strongly suggest she will be July’s new Survivor, potentially arriving on July 16.

Rumors about Croft’s possible addition to Dead by Daylight began to surface in June. In a now-deleted X thread speculating about July’s Survivor, renowned DBD leaker Gumpy887, who successfully foreseen the collaborations with Dungeons & Dragons and Castlevania, posted: “I would also have to guess miss L.C.”

In addition, a leaked DBD poster showing Lara was posted to Reddit on June 22, which seemingly announces her addition to the Dead by Daylight’s roster.

The most firm leak yet, however, is from June 24, when Eurogamer prematurely published a post about Lara Croft’s addition, according to a report by Kotaku. According to Kotaku, the now deleted article stated Lara is making her way to Dead by Daylight on July 16.

“Lara Croft has survived expeditions few would dare attempt, locked eyes with death and lived to tell the tale… Now, she must face yet again a dark adventure shrouded in Fog. With her experiences and skill set, Lara Croft perfectly embodies the characteristics needed to survive in The Fog and is right at home in the world of Dead by Daylight alongside other iconic characters,” Behaviour Interactive reportedly wrote in the Eurogamer’s statement.

Based on this leak, the version of Lara Croft that would be a part of Dead by Daylight’s roster would be the younger one from the 2010s Survivor Trilogy. Since the main theme was survival, this version of Lara fits perfectly with Behaviour’s stand-out title.

With all that in mind, a Lara Croft crossover in Dead by Daylight seems all but confirmed. Some may have concerns about whether it makes sense to bring such a renowned, badass character to a game where she will mostly die and struggle to survive. But crossovers have ruled the gaming industry in the past few years, and it seems they won’t stop anytime soon.

