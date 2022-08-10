With every playthrough of Dead by Daylight, you better understand each killer’s specific skill set and style. Many types of killers exist; some set traps to prevent their victims from escaping, while others prefer to get close and handle their victims one-on-one. By comparing how well you play each killer, you can select the killer that will be most suitable for you.

The Legion, also known as Frank, Julie, Joey, and Susie, are multiple killers in one. The specific way these killers became Legion is still unknown, but they committed a murder together and are bound to each other now. The Legion used their knife to kill a janitor who had assaulted one of their personalities. Now, Legion uses the same knife and the lack of sanity from being four people to justify killing Survivors. They can find and mutilate Survivors before transporting them to Hooks with Legion’s personal Perks, Discordance, Mad Grit, and Iron Maiden.

The Legion is known as one of the easiest killers to play as. Legion’s basic attack is one of the fastest stats for killers, but their other stats are above average as well, making them perfect for new players. However, he suffers in larger maps and can be terrible without a good build.

Below we’ve highlighted the best builds you can use as The Legion.

A great build is made from multiple perks, not just the one that comes with the killer. Legion’s best build requires getting perks from other killers’ blood webs.

Legion Beginner Build

Legion is already a great killer for beginners, but this build will improve it. Even though this build is intended for beginners, anyone who doesn’t want to limit themselves to one style can use it. It’s adaptable but not as effective as one designed for a specific play style. If you’re learning Legion’s moves or figuring out what kind of style you want, this build is for you.

This build will make Legion exactly what they need to be to kill Survivors.

Perks:

The first perk should be Ruin , which you can get from the Hag.

, which you can get from the Hag. The second perk should be Hex: Pentimento , which you can get from the Artist.

, which you can get from the Artist. The third perk should be Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance , which you can get from the Artist.

, which you can get from the Artist. The final perk should be Thanatophobia, which you can get from the Nurse.

No Hiding Legion Build GF

This build is made for players who have trouble locating Survivors. It can be annoying to have missed the survivors all game because they’re too good, but this build highlights where they are. You will receive a Loud Noise Notification if a crow is scared by survivors up to 36 meters away. You’ll receive a Loud Noise Notification whenever more than one survivor is repairing a nearby generator. When a survivor leaves, the aura will remain for up to four seconds. For five seconds after the generator is fixed, the auras of survivors within 16 meters will be revealed.

In addition, when you hit Survivors with basic attacks, they’ll suffer hemorrhages and mangled status effects.

Perks:

The first perk should be Discordance , which you can get from the Legion.

, which you can get from the Legion. The second perk should be Sloppy Butcher , which you can get from the Trapper.

, which you can get from the Trapper. The third perk should be Bitter Murmur , which you can get from any killer’s blood web.

, which you can get from any killer’s blood web. The final perk should be Spies from the Shadows, which you can get from any killer’s blood web.

Efficient Legion Build

This Legion build is for players who normally have no issue finding and hooking players. You’ll be able to make things even faster with the perks in this build. If more than one survivor is working on a generator, the Legion will receive a Loud Noise Notification and an aura. They also take no cooldown on missed attacks and can pause the wiggling progress of carried survivors. This Legion opens lockers faster, and any Survivors who exit the lockers are affected with an exposed status effect. Finally, anytime the Legion attacks a player, they’re given the Mangled and Hemorrhage status effects.

Perks:

The first perk should be Mad Grit , which you can get from the Legion.

, which you can get from the Legion. The second perk should be Discordance , which you can get from the Legion.

, which you can get from the Legion. The third perk should be Iron Maiden , which you can get from the Legion.

, which you can get from the Legion. The final perk should be Sloppy Butcher, which you can get from the Trapper.

The Consistent Legion Build

This Legion build is great for keeping a steady stream of Survivors coming to your hooks. Every time a Survivor is close to a totem, you hook a Survivor, or a survivor tries to cleanse, sabotage, or repair a totem, all of their auras are revealed to you. In this way, you constantly have a lead on the next survivor you’re getting and can even stop them from gaining too much progress. Furthermore, a Generator not being repaired by a survivor will regress backward and can become unrepairable. If you keep an eye on your surroundings, you can prevent anyone from taking down your hex.

Perks:

The first perk should be Barbeque & Chili , which you can get from the Cannibal.

, which you can get from the Cannibal. The second perk should be Hex: Undying , which you can get from the Blight.

, which you can get from the Blight. The third perk should be Hex: Ruin , which you can get from the Hag.

, which you can get from the Hag. The final perk should be Thanatophobia, which you can get from the Nurse.

The Unstoppable Legion Build

The Legion works best when they’re actively killing Survivors. This build focuses just on getting them to feel as helpless as possible. When you hit a survivor with a basic attack, they will suffer hemorrhages and mangled status effects. This pairs well with the fact that you can see the aura of Survivors healing each other if they’re close by. To complete this trio of doom, every time a Survivor is injured, close to death, or hooked, they receive a stackable penalty for salvaging, repairing, and cleansing. You can also see the auras of survivors who are 40 meters away for four seconds after hooking any survivor.

