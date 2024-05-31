Best The Hag Dead by Daylight builds (May 2024)

So, you heard of The Hag and her impressive mobility and naturally want her as your killer pick. But then, you found out she’s actually not that easy. No worries! We’re here to show you the best Hag builds to make mastering her that much easier.

Best early game The Hag build in DBD

The Hag’s default perks are fantastic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like any killer in DBD, The Hag starts with three perks unique to herself. However, what makes her stand out from most is that she actually has three hex perks at game start and doesn’t possess anything naturally offensive. Even so, The Hag has one of the best perks in all of Dead by Daylight that, by itself, can wreck a match for the survivors. For our early game build, we can stick to just The Hag’s three perks until we unlock more via the Bloodweb. Here are The Hag’s perks:

Perk Description Hex: The Third Seal The Hag inflicts Blindness on survivors she hits. The effect is permanent so long as a Hex totem stands. It also applies only to the last two hit survivors. Hex: Ruin Afflicts all generators, causing them to regress at a much higher rate when not being repaired. Hex: Devour Hope The Hag collects tokens when survivors are unhooked near her. Depending on how many tokens she’s gathered, The Hag gains Haste, survivors are inflicted with Exposed, and she can even kill them by hand.

Ruin and Devour Hope are some of the strongest perks in the game. Ruin especially is used in numerous builds, including some of our own, thanks to how it impacts survivor progress and can completely lock them in their tracks. Anything that grants Exposed, allowing killers to down survivors in a single hit, is also a fantastic perk, thus making Devour Hope an exceptional early-game option. For early add-ons, you should consider Dragonfly Wings and Willow Wreath.

Best mid-game The Hag build in DBD

Thrill of the Hunt can help you level up faster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Progressing through the Bloodweb will net you a ton of solid perks you can combine with some of her default ones to create a lethal build. Here’s what we picked out for the best mid-game build. All perks below are picked from The Hag’s Bloodweb.

Perk Description Sloppy Butcher Hitting survivors inflicts them with Hemorrhage and Mangled effects, greatly inhibiting their healing prowess. Hex: No One Escapes Death When all generators are completed, The Hag gains bonus movement speed and all survivors are Exposed. Hex: Thrill of the Hunt Dull totems grant stacking bonuses to Bloodpoints acquisition and reduce totem cleansing speed for survivors. Bitter Murmur When a generator is fixed, nearby survivors are revealed. When all generators are completed, all survivors are revealed no matter the location.

With these perks, you can do very well as The Hag. Sloppy Butcher helps you wreck survivors, allowing two-tap kills often. No One Escapes Death alleviates your early and mid-game struggles as you learn how to play the killer more effectively. Thrill of the Hunt boosts your Bloodpoints grind and prestige, while Bitter Murmur is a well-rounded pick for learning players. Keep in mind that you should retain Hex: Ruin even with this build, so find what works best for you. Rusty Shackles and Dried Cicada are your go-to add-ons at this stage.

Best late game The Hag build in DBD

DBD considers her to be exceptionally difficult. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you progress through more than a few killers, you unlock their unique perks to use with other killers in your roster. Depending on the prestige level, their perks will be a higher or lower tier, further incentivizing you to play a diverse set of killers. For The Hag’s late-game build, you will need The Shape, The Plague, The Twins, and The Pig.

Perk Description Save the Best for Last (The Shape) Hitting survivors that are not your obsession grants a token. Tokens reduce recovery from missed attacks. Corrupt Intervention (The Plague) When the match begins, three generators that are the farthest away from you are blocked for a duration. Coup de Grâce (The Twins) When a generator is fixed, you gain tokens. Tokens increase the range of your next lunge attack by a significant amount. Make Your Choice (The Pig) When a survivor unhooks another, they scream and are revealed to you. They are also inflicted with Exposed.

This ultimate The Hag build plays directly into her best attributes and prevent survivors, especially skilled ones, from taking advantage of her situational weaknesses. Save the Best for Last helps with attack recovery if you miss your teleport attack, Corrupt Intervention allows for better generator management, Coup de Grâce prevents survivors from triggering your traps and baiting you into missing an attack, and Make Your Choice is just a great option overall. For late-game add-ons, you should consider Rusty Shackles that combine well with Make Your Choice, or any add-on improving teleport range.

How to play The Hag effectively in DBD

DBD is home to some awesome lore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hag is a mobile killer usually compared to The Nurse. You could even go a step further and say The Hag is a general mix of playstyles between The Trapper and The Nurse, with high mobility, long-range teleportation, and fantastic traps.

Being aware of your surroundings is the first step to playing The Hag correctly, because you need to place traps in locations where you anticipate survivors will go. This is usually near generators, common hiding spots on maps, and pallets or windows. Once they’ve triggered the traps, you should pounce on the opportunity, but don’t immediately strike to make the most out of Coup. Doing so makes hits almost a guarantee every time you appear from a trap.

In general, The Hag, while difficult, is significantly easier than The Nurse, and everything revolves around having well-placed traps trigger at the right time so you can pounce and slash the survivors into pieces. She has tons of utility to prevent generators from being fixed, making The Hag a very straightforward killer, revolving around exploiting survivor mistakes and picking them off one by one (or several at a time, given her late-game perks).

