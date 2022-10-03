French superstar ZywOo sets new record for most kills in single CS:GO series

Team Vitality’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut has broken the all-time record for the most kills in a single series in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with 143, according to HLTV.

The squad earned a victory over Team Liquid (3-2) in the ESL Pro League season 16 finals yesterday, and ZywOo dominated the stats on his team’s side in every game.

He broke the record previously established by Marcelo “coldzera” David, from 00 Nation, who had earned 130 kills in the 2017 EPICENTER finals against Virtus.pro when he was playing for SK Gaming.

ZywOo was voted as the best CS:GO player in the world in 2019 and 2020, and he still shows his full potential two years later. The sniper stepping up is always a key win condition for Vitality, and he continues to impress with his consistent performance season after season.

The team will have little time to rest following yesterday’s victory over Liquid. They will compete to qualify for 2022 IEM Rio, which will kick off on Oc. 31, by making their way out of the European qualifier starting tomorrow.