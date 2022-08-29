ESL Pro League season 16: Scores, standings, schedule

Keep up to date with one of the best CS:GO tournaments in the second half of 2022.

This year’s second edition of the ESL Pro League, the most prestigious league in CS:GO esports, will run from Aug. 31 to Oct. 2 with an $823,000 prize pool up for grabs.

Twenty-four of the best CS:GO teams in the world have been split into four groups of six teams each for the group stage of ESL Pro League season 16 and only the three best squads from each group will participate in the playoffs.

For the first time since ESL Pro League season 10 in 2019, the league will run the playoffs in front of a live audience. The 12 best teams in ESL Pro League season 16 will get to play at the Salini Resort in Malta, where the fans will follow the action.

Here’s all the information you need to keep up to date with ESL Pro League season 16.

How to watch ESL Pro League season 16

ESL Pro League season 16 will be broadcast on ESL’s main CS:GO channel on Twitch. There will only be simultaneous matches on the last day of each group. You can watch your favorite team playing on the second and third channels. In addition to the official broadcasts, there will be streams for foreign viewers like 99Damage (Germany) and Gaules (Brazil), for example.

All teams attending ESL Pro League season 16

Group A

Natus Vincere

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Vitality

Team Spirit

Fnatic

Endpoint

Group B

FaZe Clan

G2 Esports

BIG

Outsiders

MIBR

FTW

Group C

ENCE

Heroic

Astralis

MOUZ

Complexity

HEET

Group D

Cloud9

Team Liquid

FURIA

Movistar Riders

Evil Geniuses

Eternal Fire

ESL Pro League season 16’s group stage standings

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Group stage schedule and results

All times are listed in CT and are susceptible to delays.

Group A

Wednesday, Aug. 31

5:30am: NAVI vs. Spirit

9am: Vitality vs. Endpoint

12:30pm: NiP vs. Fnatic

Thursday, Sept. 1

5:30am: Spirit vs. Endpoint

9am: NAVI vs. Fnatic

12:30pm: NiP vs. Vitality

Friday, Sept. 2

5:30am: NAVI vs. Endpoint

9am: NiP vs. Spirit

12:30pm: Vitality vs. Fnatic

Saturday, Sept. 3

5:30am: NiP vs. Endpoint

9am: Fnatic vs. Spirit

12:30pm: NAVI vs. Vitality

Sunday, Sept. 4

12:30pm: NAVI vs. NiP

12:30pm: Vitality vs. Spirit

12:30pm: Fnatic vs. Endpoint

Group B

Wednesday, Sept. 7

5:30am: FaZe vs. FTW

9am: BIG vs. Outsiders

12:30pm: G2 vs. MIBR

Thursday, Sept. 8

5:30am: Outsiders vs. FTW

9am: G2 vs. BIG

12:30pm: FaZe vs. MIBR

Friday, Sept. 9

5:30am: G2 vs. FTW

9am: BIG vs. MIBR

12:30pm: FaZe vs. Outsiders

Saturday, Sept. 10

5:30am: BIG vs. FTW

9am: Outsiders vs. MIBR

12:30pm: FaZe vs. G2

Sunday, Sept. 11

12:30pm: FaZe vs. BIG

12:30pm: G2 vs. Outsiders

12:30pm: MIBR vs. FTW

Group C

Wednesday, Sept. 14

5:30am: Heroic vs. MOUZ

9am: Astralis vs. Complexity

12:30pm: ENCE vs. HEET

Thursday, Sept. 15

5:30am: Astralis vs. MOUZ

9am: Complexity vs. HEET

12:30pm: ENCE vs. Heroic

Friday, Sept. 16

5:30am: Astralis vs. HEET

9am: Heroic vs. Complexity

12:30pm: ENCE vs. MOUZ

Saturday, Sept. 17

5:30am: Heroic vs. HEET

9am: MOUZ vs. Complexity

12:30pm: ENCE vs. Astralis

Sunday, Sept. 18

12:30pm: Heroic vs. Astralis

12:30pm: ENCE vs. Complexity

12:30pm: MOUZ vs. HEET

Group D

Wednesday, Sept. 21

5:30am: C9 vs. EG

9am: FURIA vs. Eternal Fire

12:30pm: Liquid vs. Movistar Riders

Thursday, Sept. 22

5:30am: C9 vs. Eternal Fire

9am: FURIA vs. Movistar Riders

12:30pm: Liquid vs. EG

Friday, Sept. 23

5:30am: C9 vs. Movistar Riders

9am: Eternal Fire vs. EG

12:30pm: Liquid vs. FURIA

Saturday, Sept. 24

5:30am: Movistar Riders vs. EG

9am: Liquid vs. Eternal Fire

12:30pm: C9 vs. FURIA

Sunday, Sept. 25