ESL Pro League season 16: Scores, standings, schedule

This year’s second edition of the ESL Pro League, the most prestigious league in CS:GO esports, will run from Aug. 31 to Oct. 2 with an $823,000 prize pool up for grabs.
Twenty-four of the best CS:GO teams in the world have been split into four groups of six teams each for the group stage of ESL Pro League season 16 and only the three best squads from each group will participate in the playoffs.
For the first time since ESL Pro League season 10 in 2019, the league will run the playoffs in front of a live audience. The 12 best teams in ESL Pro League season 16 will get to play at the Salini Resort in Malta, where the fans will follow the action.
Here’s all the information you need to keep up to date with ESL Pro League season 16.
How to watch ESL Pro League season 16
ESL Pro League season 16 will be broadcast on ESL’s main CS:GO channel on Twitch. There will only be simultaneous matches on the last day of each group. You can watch your favorite team playing on the second and third channels. In addition to the official broadcasts, there will be streams for foreign viewers like 99Damage (Germany) and Gaules (Brazil), for example.
All teams attending ESL Pro League season 16
Group A
- Natus Vincere
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Vitality
- Team Spirit
- Fnatic
- Endpoint
Group B
- FaZe Clan
- G2 Esports
- BIG
- Outsiders
- MIBR
- FTW
Group C
- ENCE
- Heroic
- Astralis
- MOUZ
- Complexity
- HEET
Group D
- Cloud9
- Team Liquid
- FURIA
- Movistar Riders
- Evil Geniuses
- Eternal Fire
ESL Pro League season 16’s group stage standings
Group stage schedule and results
All times are listed in CT and are susceptible to delays.
Group A
Wednesday, Aug. 31
- 5:30am: NAVI vs. Spirit
- 9am: Vitality vs. Endpoint
- 12:30pm: NiP vs. Fnatic
Thursday, Sept. 1
- 5:30am: Spirit vs. Endpoint
- 9am: NAVI vs. Fnatic
- 12:30pm: NiP vs. Vitality
Friday, Sept. 2
- 5:30am: NAVI vs. Endpoint
- 9am: NiP vs. Spirit
- 12:30pm: Vitality vs. Fnatic
Saturday, Sept. 3
- 5:30am: NiP vs. Endpoint
- 9am: Fnatic vs. Spirit
- 12:30pm: NAVI vs. Vitality
Sunday, Sept. 4
- 12:30pm: NAVI vs. NiP
- 12:30pm: Vitality vs. Spirit
- 12:30pm: Fnatic vs. Endpoint
Group B
Wednesday, Sept. 7
- 5:30am: FaZe vs. FTW
- 9am: BIG vs. Outsiders
- 12:30pm: G2 vs. MIBR
Thursday, Sept. 8
- 5:30am: Outsiders vs. FTW
- 9am: G2 vs. BIG
- 12:30pm: FaZe vs. MIBR
Friday, Sept. 9
- 5:30am: G2 vs. FTW
- 9am: BIG vs. MIBR
- 12:30pm: FaZe vs. Outsiders
Saturday, Sept. 10
- 5:30am: BIG vs. FTW
- 9am: Outsiders vs. MIBR
- 12:30pm: FaZe vs. G2
Sunday, Sept. 11
- 12:30pm: FaZe vs. BIG
- 12:30pm: G2 vs. Outsiders
- 12:30pm: MIBR vs. FTW
Group C
Wednesday, Sept. 14
- 5:30am: Heroic vs. MOUZ
- 9am: Astralis vs. Complexity
- 12:30pm: ENCE vs. HEET
Thursday, Sept. 15
- 5:30am: Astralis vs. MOUZ
- 9am: Complexity vs. HEET
- 12:30pm: ENCE vs. Heroic
Friday, Sept. 16
- 5:30am: Astralis vs. HEET
- 9am: Heroic vs. Complexity
- 12:30pm: ENCE vs. MOUZ
Saturday, Sept. 17
- 5:30am: Heroic vs. HEET
- 9am: MOUZ vs. Complexity
- 12:30pm: ENCE vs. Astralis
Sunday, Sept. 18
- 12:30pm: Heroic vs. Astralis
- 12:30pm: ENCE vs. Complexity
- 12:30pm: MOUZ vs. HEET
Group D
Wednesday, Sept. 21
- 5:30am: C9 vs. EG
- 9am: FURIA vs. Eternal Fire
- 12:30pm: Liquid vs. Movistar Riders
Thursday, Sept. 22
- 5:30am: C9 vs. Eternal Fire
- 9am: FURIA vs. Movistar Riders
- 12:30pm: Liquid vs. EG
Friday, Sept. 23
- 5:30am: C9 vs. Movistar Riders
- 9am: Eternal Fire vs. EG
- 12:30pm: Liquid vs. FURIA
Saturday, Sept. 24
- 5:30am: Movistar Riders vs. EG
- 9am: Liquid vs. Eternal Fire
- 12:30pm: C9 vs. FURIA
Sunday, Sept. 25
- 12:30pm: C9 vs. Liquid
- 12:30pm: FURIA vs. EG
- 12:30pm: Movistar Riders vs. Eternal Fire