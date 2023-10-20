‘What’s the issue?’: S1mple says Valve contacted him about his CS2 criticisms

As CS2 wraps up its first month, the biggest Counter-Strike star, s1mple, still has a bone to pick with the game and Valve—and apparently the developers actually reached out to him to talk about his comments this week.

S1mple claims he didn’t respond at the time, jokingly asking ‘What’s the issue?’ and pointing Valve to check out other pro’s opinions on the matter.

“They sent me the tweet that I wrote. And they asked what’s the issue. And you know what I did? I never answered them back. How can you ask me what’s the issue when the whole internet is writing about issues,” s1mple said on-stream on Oct. 19.

The original tweet Valve sent him referred to the game’s state, with the Counter-Strike veteran saying players should avoid CS2 for now and instead wait for forthcoming updates.

“I can clearly tell that if you want to become CS2 pro you still have three months, don’t play this shit game rn, wait for updates,” he said on Twitter.

I can clearly tell that if you want to become CS2 pro you still have 3 months, don’t play this shit game rn, wait for updates — Sasha (@s1mpleO) October 5, 2023

This wasn’t s1mple’s only comment on CS2. Again on Twitter, he said Valve finally added a new tickrate. “FINALLY. THEY ADD NEW TICKRATE OMG, ITS NOT 64 ANYMORE!! it feels …like 16,” the post read. It seems like the big-time superstar holds a genuine grudge against CS2, and we’ll have to wait and see if Valve takes his comments to heart.

The fact they already contacted him may prove a step in the right direction, but time will only tell of any real effects.

Valve’s CS2 launch was far from ideal, with professionals and the community voicing their problems with the game. Even just yesterday, fresh stats emerged revealing CS2 had lost over 10 percent of players in as little as a month.

Whether that’s because CS2 players agree with s1mple or simply just that hype around the sequel update is dying down remains to be seen, for the time being.

About the author