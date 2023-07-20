This CS2 flashbang bait is already the most overpowered play in the game

CS2 streamer Austin came up with a creative way to troll his opponents and secure easy kills on July 19.

Austin was playing the CS2 beta on the new version of Overpass when he showed his teammates how dropping a flashbang looks like you’re actually throwing the utility. “You would think that is a flash, you’d turn,” Austin told his teammates.

What his teammates likely didn’t expect, though, was that Austin was really going to put that play up to the test later in the round. Austin and his team were invading the B bombsite and even though the streamer was nearly right in front of an enemy, he faked throwing a flashbang and the CT fell for the trick, warranting him an easy kill.

new fake flash in cs2 pic.twitter.com/7AqtbBRFMt — austin (@austincsgo_) July 20, 2023

The best thing about this trick is that you can easily replicate it in your own CS2 matches. You just have to press “G” or the keycap you assigned to drop a weapon or utility while holding a flashbang. Because the drop animation has changed, it will look like you’re actually throwing your flashbang.

This kind of play can’t be made in CS:GO because the animation works differently. The utility falls “flat” and close to your body, instead of falling forward like it does in CS2.

This minor change is just one of the many changes that Valve added in the ongoing transition from CS:GO to the CS2 beta. The developers have improved the graphics on every map made available in the beta and are working on making the movement as smooth as it is in CS:GO.

