Team Liquid stun Na’Vi in FalleN’s debut match at BLAST Premier Global Final

Team Liquid’s CS:GO team are starting a new era and a new year off right at the BLAST Premier Global Final.

Liquid were matched up against one of the world's best teams in Natus Vincere, led by one of the world's best players in s1mple. But Liquid showed something special in their series against Na'Vi today, beating them 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Liquid looked like their 2019 selves on their map pick, Inferno, blasting Na'Vi with a double-digit margin of victory, 16-6. NAF looked comfortable sharing the AWP duties with new addition FalleN, notching 19 kills and dying only six times.

But the most memorable aspect of Liquid's stunning win over Na'Vi was undoubtedly the second map, Nuke. Liquid started on the favorable CT side and claimed all of the first 10 rounds. It looked like they were going to embarrass Na'Vi on their own map pick. But then it was Na'Vi's turn to go on a run, winning 14 of the next 16 rounds with s1mple leading the comeback almost single-handedly.

Up 14-12 and with all the momentum, it looked like Na'Vi were going to escape with a win on their map pick. FalleN, however, wasn't going to let his debut get spoiled. The Brazilian star was clutch for his new team down the stretch, leading them to four straight rounds to stop the comeback and claim the series 2-0.

After securing this upset, Liquid will move on to the second round of the winners bracket where they'll face a dominant-looking Team Vitality. Na'Vi, on the other hand, will drop down to the losers bracket will face Complexity on the brink of elimination.