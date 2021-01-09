FalleN joins Team Liquid

Legendary Brazilian AWPer and in-game leader Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo has officially joined Team Liquid’s CS:GO roster, the organization announced today.

He'll replace Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken, who left the team following a loss to Astralis in the finals of Intel Extreme Masters XV. Astralis defeated Team Liquid 3-0.

A man who needs no intro. Welcome to Liquid, @FalleNCS! pic.twitter.com/BBwhpcIwzC — Team Liquid CSGO (@TeamLiquidCS) January 9, 2021

FalleN is a legend in the Brazilian CS:GO scene. He was ranked second in the world by HLTV in 2016 and sixth in 2017. FalleN has notched multiple titles over his long career with Luminosity, SK, and MiBR. He has two ESL One: Cologne titles, as well as ESL Pro League Season Three and Season Six titles.

Twistzz ranked ninth on HLTV's list in 2019 and served as a huge part of Liquid's stellar 2019 run.

The current Liquid CS:GO roster now includes EliGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, and FalleN. Twistzz does not currently have a home and still sits on Liquid's bench.