Shroud claims CS2 could ‘take over’ if Valve gets one thing right

The hype around Counter-Strike 2 doesn’t stop, with players and streamers getting more excited about the official release by the minute. During his April 6 stream, shroud claimed CS2 could become one of the greatest games ever if it does one thing right.

The popular streamer said if CS2 improves its matchmaking, which is generally considered one of CS:GO’s biggest weaknesses, the game could take over in the future.

“If CS2 doesn’t fucking work on their matchmaking system and their rank system and all that shit, and it’s just the same as GO [CS:GO], I’m gonna be so upset,” shroud said. “It won’t matter, because like people are still gonna play the game anyway because it’s Counter-Strike… it’s [CS2] in the spot where it can literally take over.”

Shroud said CS2 could take over “everything and everyone” if it gets matchmaking right. “It can probably have five million players concurrent on average.”

Before CS2 was announced on March 22, CS:GO had been breaking player records in 2023. Once Valve revealed it was working on a new Counter-Strike game, these records were broken again, with players turning to both CS:GO and CS2’s limited test.

Looking at how CS2 has already breathed new life into the franchise, it’s tough to disagree with shroud’s opinion. If Valve listens to players and improves the matchmaking system, CS2 really could solidify itself as one of the biggest games for years to come.

For now, players will have to wait until CS2 launches this summer.