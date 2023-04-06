CS2 players want special kill feed icon to show off when they’ve destroyed an opponent

Counter-Strike 2 players want to see a new kill feed icon when someone has been absolutely styled on.

One player on Reddit asked the devs on April 5 to add a jump-kill icon in CS2 when someone eliminates an enemy during jumping. They also proposed an icon that could be used in that regard, and it looks perfect.

“The jumpkills are even rarer than noscopes, through smokes, wallbang etc. I think it deserves it’s place on the killfeed,” the player explained.

And it’s hard to disagree with them. Jump-killing in CS:GO is a rare feat and often an incredible achievement.

There are currently custom icons for killing players with a no-scope, through the smoke, and through some kind of obstacle, like another body or a wall. So adding a jump-kill icon wouldn’t be anything out of ordinary.

Most players in the comments on Reddit agreed with the idea, saying it would be a nice minor feature to add in CS2.

That being said, some players jokingly added that if there was an icon like this and they realized they died from a jump-kill it would tilt them immediately. “If I saw this icon next to an awp from the opposite team, I’d just leave the game,” one player said.

CS2‘s limited play testing began on March 22 and the game is expected to officially release sometime this summer.