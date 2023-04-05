Hidden Counter-Strike 2 feature hints at possible new animations and skins

With the announcement of Counter-Strike 2 two weeks ago and the release of limited play testing, the community is thrilled as ever. Those who have access to the beta have been exploring new features in the game, and they just found one that could tease potential fresh animations and even skins.

Modder ZooL revealed on April 4 on Twitter that CS2 has modeled bullets. At the same time, he pointed out that this could hint CS2 having new animations, while players on both Twitter and Reddit got excited about possible fresh skins that could be coming as well.

CS2 has modeled bullets, likely they've planned really cool animations. pic.twitter.com/RnnSM5eD0p — ZooL (@ZooL_Smith) April 4, 2023

With newly modeled bullets, CS2 could have modified shooting and reloading animations, which also interact with the bullets. This is something that the community would be pleased with since players underlined that the animations haven’t been updated for years.

“I really hope they remake the first-person animations as well,” one player said. “We saw only the limited beta. Full release might have different animations and sounds for each gun,” another one on Reddit added.

Moreover, players got excited about the new possible skins that this change could lead to. With bullets being remodeled, the devs could make more skins with translucent magazines, which show how many bullets are left in a mag. “Poly mag M4A4 would look insane with this,” one player admitted. Poly Mag is an already-existing skin for M4A4 in CS:GO, however, its mag doesn’t visibly empty as bullets are fired.

Others joked that after guns, knife, and glove skins, the time has come to introduce bullet skins with the release of CS2. Although that seems unlikely, we won’t know what Valve has in store for us until the full game launches sometime this Summer.