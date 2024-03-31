PGL shake up Counter-Strike esports as they announce new circuit before Major final

A CS2 tournament organizer who’s so far been recognizable mostly for hosting Major events, PGL announced its new schedule for 2025 and 2026. It’s composed of 11 different Counter-Strike events, which are more than certain to shake up the scene.

PGL’s newest schedule was revealed on March 31, a few hours before the final of PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major, where FaZe Clan and Natus Vincere clash for either organization’s second trophy. The schedule sees 11 tournaments, five in 2025 and six in 2026, set to happen in different months. It goes as follows.

2025 PGL CS2 Tournament #1: Feb. 10-24 PGL CS2 Tournament #2: March 31 – April 14 PGL CS2 Tournament #3: May 3-19 PGL CS2 Tournament #4: Sept. 29 – Oct. 13 PGL CS2 Tournament #5: Oct. 18 – Nov. 3

2026 PGL CS2 Tournament #6: Feb. 16 – March 2 PGL CS2 Tournament #7: March 23 – April 6 PGL CS2 Tournament #8: May 2-18 PGL CS2 Tournament #9: Aug. 3-17 PGL CS2 Tournament #10: Sept. 28 – Oct. 12 PGL CS2 Tournament #11: Oct. 19 – Nov. 2



According to the company, the news and plans follow Valve’s latest changes in the CS2 tournament circuit, which forbid ESL and BLAST from maintaining their partnered leagues in the scene. “Due to a prevailing monopoly, this endeavor was unattainable until January 1st, 2025,” the statement reads.

At the time of writing, there are no details about the upcoming tournaments, though PGL states it wants to organize “Tier 1 and non-Major Counter-Strike 2 tournaments.” However, with how the Romanian company has hosted three Valve-sponsored events in the last three years, it’s more than likely to see it do that again on one of those 11 occasions.

Earlier in March, PGL revealed the details about it’s Dota 2 circuit for the next two years. It’s set to host three tournaments in 2025 and 2026 each.

