Category:
Counter-Strike

PGL shake up Counter-Strike esports as they announce new circuit before Major final

The schedule is packed.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Mar 31, 2024 01:52 pm
Crowd enjoying the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL

A CS2 tournament organizer who’s so far been recognizable mostly for hosting Major events, PGL announced its new schedule for 2025 and 2026. It’s composed of 11 different Counter-Strike events, which are more than certain to shake up the scene.

Recommended Videos

PGL’s newest schedule was revealed on March 31, a few hours before the final of PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major, where FaZe Clan and Natus Vincere clash for either organization’s second trophy. The schedule sees 11 tournaments, five in 2025 and six in 2026, set to happen in different months. It goes as follows.

  • 2025
    • PGL CS2 Tournament #1: Feb. 10-24
    • PGL CS2 Tournament #2: March 31 – April 14
    • PGL CS2 Tournament #3: May 3-19
    • PGL CS2 Tournament #4: Sept. 29 – Oct. 13
    • PGL CS2 Tournament #5: Oct. 18 – Nov. 3
  • 2026
    • PGL CS2 Tournament #6: Feb. 16 – March 2
    • PGL CS2 Tournament #7: March 23 – April 6
    • PGL CS2 Tournament #8: May 2-18
    • PGL CS2 Tournament #9: Aug. 3-17
    • PGL CS2 Tournament #10: Sept. 28 – Oct. 12
    • PGL CS2 Tournament #11: Oct. 19 – Nov. 2

According to the company, the news and plans follow Valve’s latest changes in the CS2 tournament circuit, which forbid ESL and BLAST from maintaining their partnered leagues in the scene. “Due to a prevailing monopoly, this endeavor was unattainable until January 1st, 2025,” the statement reads.

At the time of writing, there are no details about the upcoming tournaments, though PGL states it wants to organize “Tier 1 and non-Major Counter-Strike 2 tournaments.” However, with how the Romanian company has hosted three Valve-sponsored events in the last three years, it’s more than likely to see it do that again on one of those 11 occasions.

Earlier in March, PGL revealed the details about it’s Dota 2 circuit for the next two years. It’s set to host three tournaments in 2025 and 2026 each.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
The PGL Copenhagen Major logo next to a robotic version of the logo lit up by lights.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 31, 2024
Read Article Nailbiter against Vitality sees FaZe karrigan make it to home grand final at CS2 Major
Karrigan fist bumping his teammates at PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Nailbiter against Vitality sees FaZe karrigan make it to home grand final at CS2 Major
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 30, 2024
Read Article How to fix ‘unable to establish a connection with the game server’ error in CS2
Counter-Strike 2 cover image
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
How to fix ‘unable to establish a connection with the game server’ error in CS2
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
The PGL Copenhagen Major logo next to a robotic version of the logo lit up by lights.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 31, 2024
Read Article Nailbiter against Vitality sees FaZe karrigan make it to home grand final at CS2 Major
Karrigan fist bumping his teammates at PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Nailbiter against Vitality sees FaZe karrigan make it to home grand final at CS2 Major
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 30, 2024
Read Article How to fix ‘unable to establish a connection with the game server’ error in CS2
Counter-Strike 2 cover image
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
How to fix ‘unable to establish a connection with the game server’ error in CS2
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 29, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.