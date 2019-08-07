NiP CEO leaves XTRFY board amid PR crisis

Ninjas in Pyjamas CEO Hicham Chahine has left the board of XRTFY, NiP’s esports equipment company. The CEO has been under fire recently after former professional CS:GO player Robin “Fifflaren” Johansson said NiP owes multiple CS:GO players thousands of dollars.

Chahine left XTRFY’s board on July 28, according to Creditsafe, which would mean Chahine departed from the board just five days after Fifflaren’s interview with Richard Lewis. But despite leaving the board, Chahine still owns 50 percent of XTRFY, one of NiP’s title sponsors since 2015.

Two days after the Fifflaren’s interview, other ex-NiP players publicly corroborated his accusations. Since then, Chahine has tried to recover from this PR crisis by agreeing to interviews with websites and newspapers, and releasing a statement on NiP’s website.

Fifflaren not only accused NiP management of failing to pay its players, though. He also claimed the organziation stole money from a PayPal account that was being used for charity.

At the time of writing, neither XTRFY nor Chahine had made a statement regarding his departure from the company’s board.