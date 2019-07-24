NiP responds to Fifflaren’s accusations

Ninjas in Pyjamas has addressed some of Robin “Fifflaren” Johansson’s allegations from an interview with Richard Lewis yesterday about his stint with NiP from 2012 to 2014.

Fifflaren alleged that NiP owes him and other players substantial amounts of money, including the other four players from that lineup: Adam Friberg, Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, and Richard “Xizt” Landstrom.

NiP’s current management said that it took over control of the organization in July 2016.

“After this management shift, we focused on cleaning up any outstanding issues that were brought to our attention—including paying all players any due amounts, starting a full and thorough process with the Swedish tax authorities, and putting in place structures for each individual player to handle their financial earnings properly,” NiP CEO Hicham Chahine said

The allegedly-owed money consists of tournament winnings from NiP’s dominance in 2013 when the team went 87-0 and won almost every single event. Fifflaren claims that the money was stolen from the players by NiP’s former management.

Additionally, NiP denied that Fiffalaren was forced to leave the team. NiP’s management said that it settled all financial obligations in September 2016 and even offered to welcome him back to the organization to work with the team in 2017.

“As an organization, it’s our goal that NiP isn’t just known as a legacy brand in esports but a team that treats everyone who works with us with respect and fair treatment,” Chahine said. “We’ll continue to talk openly and honestly with our players and fans about these, and any outstanding issues, but ask that anyone else that feels mistreated by the organization in the past give us a chance to address their concerns.”

Fifflaren told Lewis that the CS:GO players aren’t the only former NiP representatives who are owed money. If that’s true and other people agree to speak about it, NiP could have a hard time denying all of the accusations.