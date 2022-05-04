Lucky to part ways with Astralis

The young sniper wants to use what he learned on Astralis in another team.

Danish AWPer Philip “⁠Lucky⁠” Ewald will leave Astralis in the coming days, he announced today. His contract with the organization is set to expire in the middle of May.

Astralis have already allowed Lucky to search for other opportunities elsewhere even though he is still under contract. The young Dane joined Astralis from Tricked in August 2021 with the tough task of filling the void left by Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz earlier in the year. Lucky played at prestigious tournaments such as the PGL Stockholm Major in November, BLAST Premier World Final in December, and IEM Katowice in February 2022.

Statement regarding my future!!



Read: https://t.co/4hav0Sub3W — Philip Ewald (@Luckyv1CSGO) May 4, 2022

Lucky, however, never really flourished in Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander’s system. He had some highlights, but it wasn’t enough and the team ended up not letting him use the AWP full-time in several matches. The 19-year-old was benched following Astralis’ participation at IEM Katowice and replaced by former FunPlus Phoenix sniper Asger “farlig” Jensen. Lucky is set to leave Astralis with an average rating of 0.92 in the past six months, according to HLTV’s statistics.

“I have learned so much at my time in Astralis and I can’t wait to put it in great use somewhere else,” Lucky said in a TwitLonger. “I have been missing playing and I am more motivated than ever to get back to the top and play some good Counter-Strike again and show what I am really capable of.”

It’s unlikely that Lucky will find a spot on another top Danish CS:GO team like Heroic or Copenhagen Flames. These teams already have a dedicated sniper and are playing decently this season, which would force Lucky to play among the country’s second-tier or try his hand internationally.