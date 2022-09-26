Former Counter-Strike professional Jake “Stewie2k” Yip has let loose on a recent Twitch stream about his time in Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO squad and the dramatic series of events that caused the “smoke criminal” to leave the team.

The cause of the most recent controversy was an article by CS:GO analyst Nothe, exploring the history of Stewie2k’s career.

Stewie2k shared his frustration with the article, saying, “why are people still writing stories about me, leave me the fuck alone. There’s bigger names out there to use.”

He went on to flame the decision to introduce French coach Damien “⁠maLeK⁠” Marcel into the lineup, saying, “the only mistake I feel like I made was teaming up with a coach that I never believed in.”

Screengrab via Twitter

“This guy basically threw in a threat that he’s going to prove to me that I was throwing scrims and stuff,” Stewie2k added.

The former major winner also discussed EG’s management skills in the CS:GO scene, “I don’t give a shit about EG CS,” he said. He eventually went on to take on the North American org, saying “I don’t think they know how to run it,” comparing it to Team Liquid’s “involved” management style, which he preferred.

The North American esports pro was embroiled in a controversial split from the Evil Geniuses CS:GO roster due on July 29 to internal disputes with maLeK.

Stewie2k has since had rumors floating around the Counter-Strike and VALORANT scenes, discussing his potential transition to play professional VALORANT. In August, he announced he’s determined to make it to the upper echelon of the VALORANT circuit but hasn’t seen success as of yet.