How to watch ESL Pro League season 14

Twenty-four of the best CS:GO teams in the world will battle for their share of $750,000 in ESL Pro League season 14 starting on Monday, Aug. 16.

This will be the first premier CS:GO tournament to be played after the end of the summer player break on Aug. 15, which saw most of the teams rest after IEM Cologne finished on July 18. The competition will be played entirely online from Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite ESL’s best intentions to hold it on LAN.

CS:GO tournaments and teams continue to be affected by the pandemic, especially Renegades, who had to withdraw from the event less than a week before its start due to the travel restrictions that are taking place in Australia at the moment. ESL filled the vacant spot with forZe, the best team placed on its world rankings that didn’t make the Pro League in the first place.

Heroic won the last edition of the ESL Pro League in April over Gambit and there are plenty of teams capable of making a deep run. Natus Vincere reigned supreme toward the end of the first half of the 2021 season, but we’ll see if they can continue that form since many coaches may have studied their tendencies during the player break.

Here’s everything you need to know about ESL Pro League season 14.

Stream

ESL Pro League season 14 will be broadcast on ESL’s three Twitch channels since the event will feature simultaneous matches during the group stage. You won’t want to miss any of the action on the main broadcast, second channel, and third channel.

Format

The 24 teams have been split into four groups of six and all teams will play each other once in the group stage. All of the matches are going to be best-of-three series. The winner of each group will move straight into the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams will advance to the round of 12.

The playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket and all matches will be best-of-threes, except the grand finals, which will play out as a best-of-five series. There will be no simultaneous matches aside from the last day of each group.

ESL Pro League season 14 will run from Aug. 16 to Sept. 12. The winner will earn $175,000, the runners-up will take home $60,000, and the semifinalists will earn $30,000 each.

Teams

Group A

Astralis

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Emil “Magisk” Reif

Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen

Philip “⁠Lucky⁠” Ewald

Coach: Danny “zonic” Sørensen

Heroic

Casper “cadiaN” Møller

Martin “stavn” Lund

Ismail “refrezh” Ali

René “TeSeS” Madsen

Rasmus “sjuush” Beck

Vitality

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire

Richard “shox” Papillon

Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier

Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen Van

Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

Team Spirit

Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov

Victor “somedieyoung” Orudzhev

Leonid “chopper” Vishnyakov

Nikolay “mir” Bityukov

Boris “magixx” Vorobiev

Coach: Nikolay “Certus” Poluyanov

Bad News Bears

Jonathan “Jonji” Carey

Michael “Swisher” Schmid

Gabe “Spongey” Greiner

Alan “Shakezullah” Hardeman

Paytyn “Junior” Johnson (on loan from FURIA)

Coach: Nathan “madcow” Retterath

ENCE

Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer

Lotan “Spinx” Giladi

Paweł Dycha

Olek “hades” Miskiewicz

Joonas “doto” Forss

Coach: Eetu “sAw” Saha

Group B

G2

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Nemanja “nexa” Isaković

Audric “JaCkz” Jug

François “AmaNEk” Delaunay

Coach: Damien “maLeK” Marcel

Virtus.pro

Dzhami “Jame” Ali

Alexey “qikert” Golubev

Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis

Timur “buster” Tulepov

Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev

Coach: Dastan Akbayev

Complexity

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke

Valentin “poizon” Vasilev

Justin “jks” Savage

Patrick “es3tag” Hansen

Coach: Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu

OG

Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen

Valdemar “valde” Vangså

Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen

Shahar “flameZ” Shushan

Coach: Casper “ruggah” Due

forZe

Andrey “Jerry” Mekhryakov

Almaz “almazer” Asadullin

Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev

Aleksandr “KENSI” Gurkin

Aleksandr “zorte” Zagodyrenko

Coach: Anatoliy “liTTle” Yashin

Sinner Esports

Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný

Adam “NEOFRAG” Zouhar

Sebastian “beastik” Daňo

Jindřich “ZEDKO” Chyba

Max “SHOCK” Kvapil

Coach: Tomáš “tomkeejs” Tomka

Group C

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Denis “electronic” Sharipov

Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov

Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy

Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi

Sixth player: Egor “flamie” Vasilev

Coach: Andrey “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi

FaZe Clan

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer

Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström

mousesports

Robin “ropz” Kool

David “frozen” Čerňanský

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras

Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand

Christopher “dexter” Nong

Coach: Torbjørn “mithR” Nyborg

BIG

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz

Nicklas Gade

Florian “syrsoN” Rische

Nils “k1to” Gruhne

Tizian Feldbusch

Coach: Dustin “DuDe” Großmann

Evil Geniuses

Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte

Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov

Damian “daps” Steele (temporary stand-in for stanislaw)

Owen “oBo” Schlatter

Michał “MICHU” Müller

Fnatic

Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson

Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin

Jack “Jackinho” Ström Mattsson

Alex McMeekin

William “mezii” Merriman

Coach: Jamie “keita” Hall

Group D

Gambit

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov

Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov

Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov

Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov

Timofey “interz” Yakushin

Coach: Konstantin “groove” Pikiner

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz

Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora

Hampus Poser

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner

Linus “LNZ” Holtäng

Coach: Björn “THREAT” Pers

FURIA

Yuri “yuurih” Gomes

Andrei “arT” Piovezan

Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato

Lucas “honda” Cano

Coach: Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira

Team Liquid

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski

Keith “NAF” Markovic

Jake “Stewie2K” Yip

Michael “Grim” Wince

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag

Team oNe

Pedro “Maluk3” Campos

Matheus “prt” Scuvero

Matheus “pesadelo” Panisset

Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa

Enzo “xns” Almeida

Coach: João Righi

Entropiq

Aleksey “El1an” Gusev

Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev

Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov

Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko

Igor “forester” Bezotecheskiy

Coach: Dmitry “hooch” Bogdanov

Schedule

Group A

Monday, Aug. 16

6:30am CT: Heroic vs. Bad News Bears

9:45am CT: Vitality vs. ENCE

1pm CT: Astralis vs. Team Spirit

Tuesday, Aug. 17

6:30am CT: Vitality vs. Bad News Bears

9:45am CT: Astralis vs. ENCE

1pm CT: Heroic vs. Team Spirit

Wednesday, Aug. 18

6:30am CT: Astralis vs. Bad News Bears

9:45am CT: Team Spirit vs. ENCE

1pm CT: Heroic vs. Vitality

Thursday, Aug. 19

6:30am CT: Team Spirit vs. Bad News Bears

9:45am CT: Heroic vs. ENCE

1pm CT: Astralis vs. Vitality

Friday, Aug. 20

1pm CT: Astralis vs. Heroic

1pm CT: Vitality vs. Team Spirit

1pm CT: ENCE vs. Bad News Bears

Group B

Saturday, Aug. 21

6:30am CT: G2 vs. Sinners

9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. OG

1pm CT: Complexity vs. forZe

Sunday, Aug. 22

6:30am CT: G2 vs. OG

9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. forZe

1pm CT: Complexity vs. Sinners

Monday, Aug. 23

6:30am CT: Virtus Pro vs. Sinners

9:45am CT: OG vs. forZe

1pm CT: G2 vs. Complexity

Wednesday, Aug. 25

6:30am CT: OG vs. Sinners

9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. Complexity

1pm CT: G2 vs. forZe

Thursday, Aug. 26

1pm CT: G2 vs. Virtus Pro

1pm CT: Complexity vs. OG

1pm CT: forZe vs. Sinners

Group C

Friday, Aug. 27

6:30am CT: BIG vs. Evil Geniuses

9:45am CT: Na’Vi vs. Fnatic

1pm CT: FaZe vs. mousesports

Saturday, Aug. 28

6:30am CT: BIG vs. Fnatic

9:45am CT: Na’Vi vs. mousesports

1pm CT: FaZe vs. Evil Geniuses

Sunday, Aug. 29

6:30am CT: Na’Vi vs. BIG

9:45am CT: FaZe vs. Fnatic

1pm CT: mousesports vs. Evil Geniuses

Monday, Aug. 30

6:30am CT: BIG vs. FaZe

9:45am CT: mousesports vs. Fnatic

1pm CT: Na’Vi vs. Evil Geniuses

Tuesday, Aug. 31

1pm CT: Na’Vi vs. FaZe

1pm CT: BIG vs. mousesports

1pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Fnatic

Group D

Wednesday, Sept. 1

6:30am CT: Gambit vs. Team oNe

9:45am CT: FURIA vs. Entropiq

1pm CT: NiP vs. Team Liquid

Thursday, Sept. 2

6:30am CT: FURIA vs. Team oNe

9:45am CT: NiP vs. Entropiq

1pm CT: Gambit vs. Team Liquid

Friday, Sept. 3

6:30am CT: NiP vs. Team oNe

9:45am CT: Team Liquid vs. Entropiq

1pm CT: Gambit vs. FURIA

Saturday, Sept. 4

6:30am CT: Team Liquid vs. Team oNe

9:45am CT: Gambit vs. Entropiq

1pm CT: NiP vs. FURIA

Sunday, Sept. 5

1pm CT: Gambit vs. NiP

1pm CT: FURIA vs. Team Liquid

1pm CT: Team oNe vs. Entropiq

Playoffs

Tuesday, Sept. 7

9am CT: First series of the round of 12

12:15pm CT: Second series of the round of 12

Wednesday, Sept. 8

9am CT: Third series of the round of 12

12:15pm CT: Fourth series of the round of 12

Thursday, Sept. 9

9am CT: First quarterfinal

12:15pm CT: Second quarterfinal

Friday, Sept. 10

9am CT: Third quarterfinal

12:15pm CT: Fourth quarterfinal

Saturday, Sept. 11

9am CT: First semifinal

12:15pm CT: Second semifinal

Sunday, Sept. 12

9am CT: Grand finals

Key storylines

It’ll be fun to watch teams that will be debuting a new lineup in ESL Pro League season 14 since there have been plenty of roster changes during the summer player break. Seven of the 24 teams competing in the tournament made at least one change for the second part of the 2021 season. Fnatic has transitioned to an international lineup with the signings of ALEX and mezii to replace Maikil “Golden” Selim and Jesper “JW” Wecksell and the addition of former Complexity coach keita, which will see former coach Andreas Samuelsson take on a more managerial role within the organization.

Complexity hired peacemaker to replace keita and signed es3tag to fill the void created by the benching of William “RUSH” Wierzba. Astralis once again has a six-man roster after the organization added the young Danish AWPer Lucky and Heroic has parted ways with its coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen since he allegedly shared the team’s strats with other parties ahead of IEM Cologne. The Danish tactician will also face a “legal process” in Denmark.

Evil Geniuses saw its in-game leader, Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz, step down from the active roster as he isn’t mentally ready for more international travel. The North Americans will temporarily use daps, their coach, in place of stanislaw. BIG moved İsmailсan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş to the bench and signed former North Danish rifler gade, who also communicates in German. Bad News Bears got a big firepower upgrade since junior will be playing for them on loan from FURIA. He’ll take the place of Peter “ptr” Gurney, who retired to pursue a career in poker.