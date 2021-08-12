How to watch ESL Pro League season 14

Twenty-four of the best CS:GO teams in the world will battle for their share of $750,000 in ESL Pro League season 14 starting on Monday, Aug. 16.
This will be the first premier CS:GO tournament to be played after the end of the summer player break on Aug. 15, which saw most of the teams rest after IEM Cologne finished on July 18. The competition will be played entirely online from Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite ESL’s best intentions to hold it on LAN.
CS:GO tournaments and teams continue to be affected by the pandemic, especially Renegades, who had to withdraw from the event less than a week before its start due to the travel restrictions that are taking place in Australia at the moment. ESL filled the vacant spot with forZe, the best team placed on its world rankings that didn’t make the Pro League in the first place.
Heroic won the last edition of the ESL Pro League in April over Gambit and there are plenty of teams capable of making a deep run. Natus Vincere reigned supreme toward the end of the first half of the 2021 season, but we’ll see if they can continue that form since many coaches may have studied their tendencies during the player break.
Here’s everything you need to know about ESL Pro League season 14.
Stream
ESL Pro League season 14 will be broadcast on ESL’s three Twitch channels since the event will feature simultaneous matches during the group stage. You won’t want to miss any of the action on the main broadcast, second channel, and third channel.
Format
The 24 teams have been split into four groups of six and all teams will play each other once in the group stage. All of the matches are going to be best-of-three series. The winner of each group will move straight into the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams will advance to the round of 12.
The playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket and all matches will be best-of-threes, except the grand finals, which will play out as a best-of-five series. There will be no simultaneous matches aside from the last day of each group.
ESL Pro League season 14 will run from Aug. 16 to Sept. 12. The winner will earn $175,000, the runners-up will take home $60,000, and the semifinalists will earn $30,000 each.
Teams
Group A
Astralis
- Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander
- Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
- Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
- Emil “Magisk” Reif
- Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen
- Philip “Lucky” Ewald
- Coach: Danny “zonic” Sørensen
Heroic
- Casper “cadiaN” Møller
- Martin “stavn” Lund
- Ismail “refrezh” Ali
- René “TeSeS” Madsen
- Rasmus “sjuush” Beck
Vitality
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- Dan “apEX” Madesclaire
- Richard “shox” Papillon
- Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier
- Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen Van
- Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
Team Spirit
- Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov
- Victor “somedieyoung” Orudzhev
- Leonid “chopper” Vishnyakov
- Nikolay “mir” Bityukov
- Boris “magixx” Vorobiev
- Coach: Nikolay “Certus” Poluyanov
Bad News Bears
- Jonathan “Jonji” Carey
- Michael “Swisher” Schmid
- Gabe “Spongey” Greiner
- Alan “Shakezullah” Hardeman
- Paytyn “Junior” Johnson (on loan from FURIA)
- Coach: Nathan “madcow” Retterath
ENCE
- Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer
- Lotan “Spinx” Giladi
- Paweł Dycha
- Olek “hades” Miskiewicz
- Joonas “doto” Forss
- Coach: Eetu “sAw” Saha
Group B
G2
- Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
- Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač
- Nemanja “nexa” Isaković
- Audric “JaCkz” Jug
- François “AmaNEk” Delaunay
- Coach: Damien “maLeK” Marcel
Virtus.pro
- Dzhami “Jame” Ali
- Alexey “qikert” Golubev
- Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis
- Timur “buster” Tulepov
- Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev
- Coach: Dastan Akbayev
Complexity
- Benjamin “blameF” Bremer
- Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke
- Valentin “poizon” Vasilev
- Justin “jks” Savage
- Patrick “es3tag” Hansen
- Coach: Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu
OG
- Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen
- Valdemar “valde” Vangså
- Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski
- Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen
- Shahar “flameZ” Shushan
- Coach: Casper “ruggah” Due
forZe
- Andrey “Jerry” Mekhryakov
- Almaz “almazer” Asadullin
- Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev
- Aleksandr “KENSI” Gurkin
- Aleksandr “zorte” Zagodyrenko
- Coach: Anatoliy “liTTle” Yashin
Sinner Esports
- Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný
- Adam “NEOFRAG” Zouhar
- Sebastian “beastik” Daňo
- Jindřich “ZEDKO” Chyba
- Max “SHOCK” Kvapil
- Coach: Tomáš “tomkeejs” Tomka
Group C
Natus Vincere
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Denis “electronic” Sharipov
- Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov
- Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy
- Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi
- Sixth player: Egor “flamie” Vasilev
- Coach: Andrey “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi
FaZe Clan
- Håvard “rain” Nygaard
- Helvijs “broky” Saukants
- Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen
- Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer
- Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström
mousesports
- Robin “ropz” Kool
- David “frozen” Čerňanský
- Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras
- Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand
- Christopher “dexter” Nong
- Coach: Torbjørn “mithR” Nyborg
BIG
- Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz
- Nicklas Gade
- Florian “syrsoN” Rische
- Nils “k1to” Gruhne
- Tizian Feldbusch
- Coach: Dustin “DuDe” Großmann
Evil Geniuses
- Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte
- Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov
- Damian “daps” Steele (temporary stand-in for stanislaw)
- Owen “oBo” Schlatter
- Michał “MICHU” Müller
Fnatic
- Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson
- Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin
- Jack “Jackinho” Ström Mattsson
- Alex McMeekin
- William “mezii” Merriman
- Coach: Jamie “keita” Hall
Group D
Gambit
- Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov
- Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov
- Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov
- Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov
- Timofey “interz” Yakushin
- Coach: Konstantin “groove” Pikiner
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz
- Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora
- Hampus Poser
- Fredrik “REZ” Sterner
- Linus “LNZ” Holtäng
- Coach: Björn “THREAT” Pers
FURIA
- Yuri “yuurih” Gomes
- Andrei “arT” Piovezan
- Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo
- Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato
- Lucas “honda” Cano
- Coach: Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira
Team Liquid
- Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski
- Keith “NAF” Markovic
- Jake “Stewie2K” Yip
- Michael “Grim” Wince
- Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
- Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag
Team oNe
- Pedro “Maluk3” Campos
- Matheus “prt” Scuvero
- Matheus “pesadelo” Panisset
- Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa
- Enzo “xns” Almeida
- Coach: João Righi
Entropiq
- Aleksey “El1an” Gusev
- Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev
- Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov
- Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko
- Igor “forester” Bezotecheskiy
- Coach: Dmitry “hooch” Bogdanov
Schedule
Group A
Monday, Aug. 16
- 6:30am CT: Heroic vs. Bad News Bears
- 9:45am CT: Vitality vs. ENCE
- 1pm CT: Astralis vs. Team Spirit
Tuesday, Aug. 17
- 6:30am CT: Vitality vs. Bad News Bears
- 9:45am CT: Astralis vs. ENCE
- 1pm CT: Heroic vs. Team Spirit
Wednesday, Aug. 18
- 6:30am CT: Astralis vs. Bad News Bears
- 9:45am CT: Team Spirit vs. ENCE
- 1pm CT: Heroic vs. Vitality
Thursday, Aug. 19
- 6:30am CT: Team Spirit vs. Bad News Bears
- 9:45am CT: Heroic vs. ENCE
- 1pm CT: Astralis vs. Vitality
Friday, Aug. 20
- 1pm CT: Astralis vs. Heroic
- 1pm CT: Vitality vs. Team Spirit
- 1pm CT: ENCE vs. Bad News Bears
Group B
Saturday, Aug. 21
- 6:30am CT: G2 vs. Sinners
- 9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. OG
- 1pm CT: Complexity vs. forZe
Sunday, Aug. 22
- 6:30am CT: G2 vs. OG
- 9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. forZe
- 1pm CT: Complexity vs. Sinners
Monday, Aug. 23
- 6:30am CT: Virtus Pro vs. Sinners
- 9:45am CT: OG vs. forZe
- 1pm CT: G2 vs. Complexity
Wednesday, Aug. 25
- 6:30am CT: OG vs. Sinners
- 9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. Complexity
- 1pm CT: G2 vs. forZe
Thursday, Aug. 26
- 1pm CT: G2 vs. Virtus Pro
- 1pm CT: Complexity vs. OG
- 1pm CT: forZe vs. Sinners
Group C
Friday, Aug. 27
- 6:30am CT: BIG vs. Evil Geniuses
- 9:45am CT: Na’Vi vs. Fnatic
- 1pm CT: FaZe vs. mousesports
Saturday, Aug. 28
- 6:30am CT: BIG vs. Fnatic
- 9:45am CT: Na’Vi vs. mousesports
- 1pm CT: FaZe vs. Evil Geniuses
Sunday, Aug. 29
- 6:30am CT: Na’Vi vs. BIG
- 9:45am CT: FaZe vs. Fnatic
- 1pm CT: mousesports vs. Evil Geniuses
Monday, Aug. 30
- 6:30am CT: BIG vs. FaZe
- 9:45am CT: mousesports vs. Fnatic
- 1pm CT: Na’Vi vs. Evil Geniuses
Tuesday, Aug. 31
- 1pm CT: Na’Vi vs. FaZe
- 1pm CT: BIG vs. mousesports
- 1pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Fnatic
Group D
Wednesday, Sept. 1
- 6:30am CT: Gambit vs. Team oNe
- 9:45am CT: FURIA vs. Entropiq
- 1pm CT: NiP vs. Team Liquid
Thursday, Sept. 2
- 6:30am CT: FURIA vs. Team oNe
- 9:45am CT: NiP vs. Entropiq
- 1pm CT: Gambit vs. Team Liquid
Friday, Sept. 3
- 6:30am CT: NiP vs. Team oNe
- 9:45am CT: Team Liquid vs. Entropiq
- 1pm CT: Gambit vs. FURIA
Saturday, Sept. 4
- 6:30am CT: Team Liquid vs. Team oNe
- 9:45am CT: Gambit vs. Entropiq
- 1pm CT: NiP vs. FURIA
Sunday, Sept. 5
- 1pm CT: Gambit vs. NiP
- 1pm CT: FURIA vs. Team Liquid
- 1pm CT: Team oNe vs. Entropiq
Playoffs
Tuesday, Sept. 7
- 9am CT: First series of the round of 12
- 12:15pm CT: Second series of the round of 12
Wednesday, Sept. 8
- 9am CT: Third series of the round of 12
- 12:15pm CT: Fourth series of the round of 12
Thursday, Sept. 9
- 9am CT: First quarterfinal
- 12:15pm CT: Second quarterfinal
Friday, Sept. 10
- 9am CT: Third quarterfinal
- 12:15pm CT: Fourth quarterfinal
Saturday, Sept. 11
- 9am CT: First semifinal
- 12:15pm CT: Second semifinal
Sunday, Sept. 12
- 9am CT: Grand finals
Key storylines
It’ll be fun to watch teams that will be debuting a new lineup in ESL Pro League season 14 since there have been plenty of roster changes during the summer player break. Seven of the 24 teams competing in the tournament made at least one change for the second part of the 2021 season. Fnatic has transitioned to an international lineup with the signings of ALEX and mezii to replace Maikil “Golden” Selim and Jesper “JW” Wecksell and the addition of former Complexity coach keita, which will see former coach Andreas Samuelsson take on a more managerial role within the organization.
Complexity hired peacemaker to replace keita and signed es3tag to fill the void created by the benching of William “RUSH” Wierzba. Astralis once again has a six-man roster after the organization added the young Danish AWPer Lucky and Heroic has parted ways with its coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen since he allegedly shared the team’s strats with other parties ahead of IEM Cologne. The Danish tactician will also face a “legal process” in Denmark.
Evil Geniuses saw its in-game leader, Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz, step down from the active roster as he isn’t mentally ready for more international travel. The North Americans will temporarily use daps, their coach, in place of stanislaw. BIG moved İsmailсan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş to the bench and signed former North Danish rifler gade, who also communicates in German. Bad News Bears got a big firepower upgrade since junior will be playing for them on loan from FURIA. He’ll take the place of Peter “ptr” Gurney, who retired to pursue a career in poker.