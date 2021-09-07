NiP eliminate mousesports from ESL Pro League season 14

The Swedes will have a day off to prepare for OG.

Ninjas in Pyjamas are through to the ESL Pro League season 14 quarterfinals following their 2-1 victory against mousesports today in the $750,000 tournament’s round of 12.

The Ninjas won Ancient, the first map in this CS:GO series, 16-12 and improved their record to 8-4 on the jungle-themed map. Mousesports had a stellar performance on Vertigo (16-6) to tie the series but couldn’t get things going on the T side of Inferno, the decider. NiP were down 8-7 at the beginning of the second half and won all of their CT side rounds to take the map and series.

.@NIPCS overcome @mousesports in the series and close it out 2-1!



16-12 Ancient

6-16 Vertigo

16-8 Inferno



They advance to the Quarter-Finals!#ESLProLeague pic.twitter.com/0j8oh1VUgZ — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) September 7, 2021

It was more of a collective effort from all the NiP players rather than just one or two people popping off. Fredrik “REZ” Sterner was their best performer, finishing with a 52-45 K/D and 1.10 rating. He was the only NiP player with more kills than deaths.

This is a disappointing loss for mousesports and especially for Robin “ropz” Kool, Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras, and David “frozen” Čerňanský, who all finished with positive numbers but couldn’t carry their team across the finish line.

NiP continue to play great Counter-Strike in ESL Pro League season 14 and are now on a two-series win streak, which started with their victory over Gambit, one of the top contenders for the title, on the last day of Group D. They’re playing much better after their loss to FURIA, who were playing with coach Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira as a stand-in, in the group stage.

NiP will come back to the server on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 9am CT when they’ll play against OG in the first ESL Pro League season 14 quarterfinal series.