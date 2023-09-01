How to show FPS in CS2

Those lucky enough to be selected for the Counter-Strike 2 beta have been enjoying the game over the past few months, and if you’re among those playing it, you might wonder how much FPS your PC gets in Valve’s latest title.

Knowing your FPS is crucial in first-person shooters, as the slightest fluctuation can make or break your gameplay. Valve’s games display FPS through the FPS counter, usually disabled by default.

There are several ways to show and improve FPS in CS2, so let’s take a look.

Enabling the FPS counter from Steam settings in CS2

Valve’s online storefront is the community’s favorite for a reason. You can switch on many features through the developer console for a smoother gaming experience. One such feature is the built-in FPS counter in the Steam settings. Here’s how to enable it:

Open Steam. In the top left, click on Steam > Settings. Navigate to the “In Game” tab. Set the “In-game FPS counter” to your preferred position. Exit out and launch CS2.

This will provide you with an accurate and straightforward FPS counter on your chosen part of the screen. It’s fantastic due to its simplicity, as it provides nothing else but a single number.

Enabling the FPS counter from the CS2 console

Like every other Source engine game, CS2 has an easily accessible developer console. It allows the player to customize the game as much as they want. It’s the easiest way of enabling certain “hidden” settings in CS2, such as the FPS counter.

But first, you’ll need to enable the console.

Open up CS2 and click the gear icon to open the Settings tab. Next, open the “Game” tab. Scroll down, find “Enable Developer Console,” and switch to Yes. Open the console with the “~” key.

Now that you’ve opened the console, type in a simple command: cl_showfps 1. Once you’ve done so, a simple FPS counter should appear on your screen. To turn it off, enter the same command but type in “0” instead of “1.” And that’s it; now you can track your FPS and brag about it to your friends.

How to improve FPS in CS2

Getting more FPS out of your game is crucial for success. First-person shooters like CS2 rely heavily on high technical performance. For example, if your game runs at around 150 FPS, and the enemy has 300, they have a gameplay advantage. They will see you first, their shots will register quicker, and everything will work more in their favor.

Lower settings = More FPS

Most professional Counter-Strike players game at the lowest possible settings. This removes all the unnecessary graphical and technical aspects that hinder FPS and performance. The lower the settings are, the more FPS you’ll get. Therefore, you might also want to lower your game’s resolution to pump out maximum FPS.

Outdated drivers can hinder your machine’s performance and keep it from realizing its true potential. Always watch your graphics drivers and check for the latest updates. AMD and Nvidia update their GPUs regularly, so don’t miss out on potentially crucial drivers.

