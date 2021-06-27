How to create Custom Radio Commands in CS:GO

Good aim and tactical knowledge of the maps are two of the most important factors when it comes to climbing CS: GO’s ranked ladder. You’ll need to hold your own against the enemy team, even pulling off clutch rounds to save the day from time to time.

Though your mechanical skills will do most of the work during intense moments, you can put yourself in more advantageous positions by communicating with your teammates. The voice chat feature will be the best way to feed information to your team while also receiving some in return.

Using the in-game voice chat may not always be possible, however. If you’re playing late at night or using a headset without a microphone, you may need to rely on the old chat box which is one of the least efficient ways of communicating in gaming.

This is where CS: GO’s radio commands come into the game. Radio commands will allow you to communicate with your team as fast as possible, even if you don’t have a microphone. Though you’ll be able to tell only so much with radio commands, it’ll still be better than typing.

Here’s how you can create custom radio commands in CS:GO.

Get familiar with the in-game console

Back in the early days of CS:GO, not all the options were available in the game’s options menu. Handy players had to customize most of their settings with unique console commands.

You’ll need the help of CS:GO’s console to create custom radio commands. By default, you should be able to bring up the console by pressing the “~” key on your keyboard. If nothing shows up, you’ll need to head over to options and navigate to the Game tab. Once you’re there, find the “Enable Developer Console” option and turn it on.

After turning it on, you’ll be able to launch it by pressing “~.”

Decide on your hotkeys

For maximum efficiency, you’ll need to bind your custom radio commands to reachable hotkeys. After deciding on the hotkeys, you’ll also need to come up with a sentence that fits the voice command.

Here’s an example:

Bind y “playerradio Radio.Sorry I’d like to apologize.”

After typing bind, you can enter any key that you’d like to use as your hotkey and you’ll need to type in the command and your customized sentence inside quotation marks. Considering there are more than a handful of voice commands available in CS:GO, the options will be endless.

You can always customize all of them and have some funny quotes ready to go. Focusing on the most crucial ones can be a better idea, however, since you’ll only have a limited number of keys on your keyboard.

Voice commands that are call-outs or requests should have higher priority than others since they’ll directly contribute to your team’s success.

If you’d like to use the radio command interface instead of binding hotkeys, you’ll need to get rid of the bind command along with the key of your choice. Your command should look like the following:

playerradio Radio.Compliment “This is the best team I’ve ever played with”

Without the binding part out of the equation, you’ll only need to use quotation marks at the end of the command where you’d type in your customized message. Whenever you use a voice command, your character will still speak out the pre-recorded messages but your team will be able to read your customized messages through the in-game chat. The only reason this is more efficient then typing is that you’ll be spending a lot less time to activate one of these commands compared to typing.

Here are all the voice commands in CS:GO that you can customize like the examples above.

Locations

playerradio Radio.LocBombA “A bomb site”

playerradio Radio.LocBombB “B bomb site”

playerradio Radio.LocBack “In the back”

playerradio Radio.LocCatwalk “Catwalk”

playerradio Radio.LocConnector “Connector”

playerradio Radio.LocEnemySpawn “Enemy spawn”

playerradio Radio.LocDoor “The Door”

playerradio Radio.LocDoubleDoors “The double-door”

playerradio Radio.LocHostageEscapeZone “In the hostage area”

playerradio Radio.LocFront “Front side”

playerradio Radio.LocHostage “Hostage!”

playerradio Radio.LocHut “Hut hut hut”

playerradio Radio.LocLong “Long”

playerradio Radio.LocMid “Mid”

playerradio Radio.LocOverpass “Overpass”

playerradio Radio.LocPalace “Palace”

playerradio Radio.LocPlatform “platform”

playerradio Radio.LocRamp “ramp”

playerradio Radio.LocSnipersNest “Sniper, get down!”

playerradio Radio.LocStairs “In the stairs”

playerradio Radio.LocOurSpawn “Someone’s in our spawn”

Responses

playerradio Agree “Sure thing”

playerradio Disagree “A thousand times no”

playerradio Radio.Compliment “Excellent work”

playerradio Radio.Sorry “Apologies”

playerradio ScaredEmote “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good”

playerradio Radio.Thanks “Cheers”

playerradio Radio.RoundLost “I failed this city”

playerradio TeamLeadWon “That’s the spirit”

playerradio TeamLeadLost “We’re throwing”

playerradio WonRound “More of these, please”

Combat status

playerradio Radio.ImAttacking “Attack!”

playerradio CoveringFriend “I’ll cover you”

playerradio PinnedDown “I’m surrounded”

playerradio InCombat “I’m under fire”

playerradio FriendlyFire “Don’t shoot me, lol”

playerradio LastManStanding “They’ve only got one left”

—–

Taking out enemy players

playerradio KilledMyEnemy “Got ’em”

playerradio Radio.MyHeadshot “Another head for my collection”

playerradio Radio.IKilledSniper “Their sniper is down”

playerradio SniperKilled “They don’t have a sniper anymore”

playerradio Radio.SawHeadshot “Great shot there, bud”

Spotting enemy players

playerradio Radio.EnemySpotted “I just saw an enemy”

playerradio SniperWarning “Watch out, they have a sniper”

playerradio SpottedBomber “There’s the bomb carrier”

playerradio ThreeEnemiesLeft “Three enemies left”

playerradio TwoEnemiesLeft “Two enemies left”

playerradio OneEnemyLeft “One enemies left”

playerradio Clear “All clear”

Bomb status

playerradio GoingToGuardLooseBomb “I’m guarding the bomb”

playerradio BombsiteClear “This bombsite is clear”

playerradio SpottedLooseBomb “Bomb’s on the floor”

playerradio Radio.PickedUpC4 “I got the bomb”

playerradio Radio.PlantingAtA “I’m planting A”

playerradio Radio.PlantingAtB “I’m planting B”

playerradio Radio.WePlanted “The bomb’s planted”

Team commands

playerradio Radio.StickTogether “Stick together”

playerradio Radio.FollowMe “Follow me”

playerradio Radio.SpreadOut “Don’t stack on top of each other”

playerradio Radio.TeamFallBack “Get back”

playerradio Radio.GoGoGo “LEEEROOOOY!”

playerradio Radio.LocHostage “Someone get the hostage”

playerradio WaitingForHumanToDefuseBomb “Defuse that bomb, this instance”

playerradio Radio.EcoRound “We should eco”

playerradio Radio.SpendRound “We should spend this round”

playerradio Radio.NeedLeader “Who will lead us to victory?”

playerradio Radio.NeedPlan “Any plans for the round?”

playerradio Radio.NeedDrop “Can I have a weapon?”

playerradio Radio.NeedQuiet “Be quiet!”

playerradio Radio.CoverMe “Cover me”

playerradio help “I need help”

playerradio Radio.HoldPosition “Freeze”

Misc

playerradio Radio.NeedDecoy “Need a Decoy”

playerradio Radio.NeedSmoke “Need a Smoke”

playerradio Radio.NeedFire “Need a Fire”

playerradio Radio.NeedGrenade “Need a Grenade”

playerradio Radio.NeedFlash “Need a Flashbang”

playerradio Radio.Decoy “I threw in a decot”

playerradio Radio.Smoke “Smoke Em”

playerradio Radio.Molotov Fire “Do not drink this”

playerradio Radio.FireInTheHole “Grenade out”

playerradio Radio.Flashbang “Flashbang out”

playerradio DeathCry “Let the world end now, it matters not to me”

playerradio AgreeWithPlan “Sounds good”

playerradio WonRoundQuickly “Good Job”

playerradio RequestReport “Team, give info please”

playerradio radio.cheer “*cheers*”

playerradio HeardNoise “I heard an enemy”

playerradio killedFriend “Sorry mate”

playerradio WhereIsTheBomb “Where is bomb?”

playerradio TheyPickedUpTheBomb “They got the bomb”

playerradio GuardingLooseBomb “I’m guarding the bomb”

playerradio EscortingHostages “I’ve got the hostages with me”

If Valve ever adds more radio commands to the game, you’ll be able to customize them as well. You’ll need to open up the radial_radio.txt file located inside CS:GO’s game files and find the command you’d like to change.