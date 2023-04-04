Best CSGO practice commands and config for 2023

CS:GO is an FPS that requires practice to master. To reach the top tier of Counter-Strike, you’ll need to put some hours in the virtual-gym, tapping heads, throwing smokes, and practicing smooth movement.

Fortunately, the Valve developers have created the perfect base environment for gamers to practice their skills. You’ll just have to learn the console commands to make it your own. Don’t forget, countless workshop maps will help you learn more. Some workshop maps help you practice particular angles, and some give you the best line-ups for each map.

If you’re looking to get into your own server and fly about the map, here’s what you’ll need to type into the console.

What are the best console commands and config for practicing in CS:GO?

Image via Valve