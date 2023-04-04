Best CSGO practice commands and config for 2023

CS:GO is an FPS that requires practice to master. To reach the top tier of Counter-Strike, you’ll need to put some hours in the virtual-gym, tapping heads, throwing smokes, and practicing smooth movement.
Fortunately, the Valve developers have created the perfect base environment for gamers to practice their skills. You’ll just have to learn the console commands to make it your own. Don’t forget, countless workshop maps will help you learn more. Some workshop maps help you practice particular angles, and some give you the best line-ups for each map.
If you’re looking to get into your own server and fly about the map, here’s what you’ll need to type into the console.
What are the best console commands and config for practicing in CS:GO?
- sv_cheats 1 – Now you can use all the cheats you want
- sv_grenade_trajectory 1 – Shows your grenade trajectory
- sv_grenade_trajectory_time 10 – Extends the trajectory time
- sv_showimpacts 1 – Shows bullet impacts
- sv_showimpacts_time 10 – Extends the visibility of your bullet impact
- mp_limitteams 0 – Get rid of pesky players in your match
- mp_autoteambalance 0 – The teams will remain unbalanced
- mp_freezetime 0 – Freezes the clock
- mp_roundtime 60 – Gives you 60 minutes to go nuts
- mp_roundtime_defuse 60 – Extends the time in defuse games
- mp_roundtime_hostage 60 – Extends hostage map times
- mp_maxmoney 99999 – All the money you’ll need
- mp_startmoney 99999 – Gives you all the money you’ll need
- mp_buytime 9999 – Extends your buy time
- mp_buy_anywhere 1 – Shop wherever you desire on the map
- ammo_grenade_limit_total 5 – Gives you all the grenades at once
- sv_infinite_ammo 1 – Unlimited Ammo
- bot_kick – Gets rid of all the pesky bots in your server
- Bot_add_t – add a bot to the terrorist team.
- Bot_add_ct – add a bot to the counter-terrorist team.
- Bot_stop – makes the bot stand still and do nothing.
- mp_warmup_end – Ends warmup time
- mp_restartgame 1 – Restart your game immediately
- God – Makes you invincible
- cl_showpos 1 – Shows whether you’re moving and you specific location on the map
- Bot_kick_t – kicks one T bot
- Bot_kick_ct – Kicks one CT bot
- bot_stop 1 – Makes the bot stand in place
- bot_mimic 1 – The bots will mimic all your movements