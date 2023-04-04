CSGO smoke practice commands: How to practice smokes in CSGO

Knowing your CS:GO smokes will separate you from all the other players on the server. Being able to throw fake smokes from one side of the map to the other will sell that A-site push while you’re slowly walking out to the B-site.

By throwing smokes from certain areas and with certain line-ups, you’ll be able to set yourself far away from any danger and land that important smoke grenade without any gaps.

Tons of workshop maps will help you figure out the various smokes, flashes, incendiaries, and HE grenades that’ll greatly increase your odds of holding down the bomb site.

What console commands can I use for smoke grenade practice in CS:GO?

Image via Valve

Pick your desired map, and hop into a server. You’ll have a bunch of settings to type in, but they’re all integral in making your learning experience a whole lot easier.

You’ll need these commands for smoke grenade practice:

sv_cheats 1 – Makes all commands work in game

sv_grenade_trajectory 1 – Shows your grenade trajectory

sv_grenade_trajectory_time 10 – Extends the trajectory time

sv_showimpacts 1 – Shows bullet impacts

sv_showimpacts_time 10 – Extends the visibility of your bullet impact

mp_limitteams 0 – Get rid of pesky players in your match

mp_autoteambalance 0 – The teams will remain unbalanced

mp_freezetime 0 – Freezes the clock

mp_roundtime 60 – Gives you 60 minutes to go nuts

mp_roundtime_defuse 60 – Extends the time in defuse games

mp_roundtime_hostage 60 – Extends hostage map times

mp_maxmoney 99999 – All the money you’ll need

mp_startmoney 99999 – Gives you all the money you’ll need

mp_buytime 9999 – Extends your buy time

mp_buy_anywhere 1 – Shop wherever you desire on the map

ammo_grenade_limit_total 5 – Gives you all the grenades at once

sv_infinite_ammo 1 – Unlimited Ammo

bot_kick – Gets rid of all the pesky bots in your server

mp_warmup_end – Ends warmup time

mp_restartgame 1 – Restart your game immediately

Remember that certain smoke grenades change depending on what Counter-Strike server you’re on too. If you’re playing on a 128tick server, some smokes will not land in the same position if they’re thrown in 64tick.