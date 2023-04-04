CSGO smoke practice commands: How to practice smokes in CSGO

Knowing your CS:GO smokes will separate you from all the other players on the server. Being able to throw fake smokes from one side of the map to the other will sell that A-site push while you’re slowly walking out to the B-site.
By throwing smokes from certain areas and with certain line-ups, you’ll be able to set yourself far away from any danger and land that important smoke grenade without any gaps.
Tons of workshop maps will help you figure out the various smokes, flashes, incendiaries, and HE grenades that’ll greatly increase your odds of holding down the bomb site.
What console commands can I use for smoke grenade practice in CS:GO?
Pick your desired map, and hop into a server. You’ll have a bunch of settings to type in, but they’re all integral in making your learning experience a whole lot easier.
You’ll need these commands for smoke grenade practice:
- sv_cheats 1 – Makes all commands work in game
- sv_grenade_trajectory 1 – Shows your grenade trajectory
- sv_grenade_trajectory_time 10 – Extends the trajectory time
- sv_showimpacts 1 – Shows bullet impacts
- sv_showimpacts_time 10 – Extends the visibility of your bullet impact
- mp_limitteams 0 – Get rid of pesky players in your match
- mp_autoteambalance 0 – The teams will remain unbalanced
- mp_freezetime 0 – Freezes the clock
- mp_roundtime 60 – Gives you 60 minutes to go nuts
- mp_roundtime_defuse 60 – Extends the time in defuse games
- mp_roundtime_hostage 60 – Extends hostage map times
- mp_maxmoney 99999 – All the money you’ll need
- mp_startmoney 99999 – Gives you all the money you’ll need
- mp_buytime 9999 – Extends your buy time
- mp_buy_anywhere 1 – Shop wherever you desire on the map
- ammo_grenade_limit_total 5 – Gives you all the grenades at once
- sv_infinite_ammo 1 – Unlimited Ammo
- bot_kick – Gets rid of all the pesky bots in your server
- mp_warmup_end – Ends warmup time
- mp_restartgame 1 – Restart your game immediately
Remember that certain smoke grenades change depending on what Counter-Strike server you’re on too. If you’re playing on a 128tick server, some smokes will not land in the same position if they’re thrown in 64tick.