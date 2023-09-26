Best grenade spots in Overpass CS2 map

While efficient shooting is the No. 1 way to rank up in Counter-Strike, having a stellar set of utility can make the difference between winning and losing. With the new game, CS2, around the corner, there are some common grenade spots that have stayed the same and some that have changed. While there are dozens of grenade spots that are useful, there are some that are essential for victory on Overpass, and your team will expect you to know them at a certain rank.

Here are some quick grenade lineups to get you started on your premier matchmaking adventure.

10 best CS2 grenade spots on Overpass

Heaven Smoke

Make sure you get stuck on this board in B Short. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Heaven smoke is one of the most important smokes for a B push. While other utility can box in the players on the site, smoking Heaven will cut off rotators and push them towards Graffiti, a much more manageable position to fight. In CS2, the Heaven smoke is slightly different. To start, get yourself stuck on the board with the B on it in B Short. Next, line up with the light pole, but instead of the CS:GO lineup, use this, and left-click.

It works every time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This lineup will drop a smoke right in heaven and allow you to fight at B more efficiently.

B Short molotov for CT

Use this door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A B Short rush is very hard to fight—the timings are still a little wonky. To cut off the Ts pushing short quickly, run to this red door at the entrance to Graffiti right at the start of the round.

Right here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From there, all you need is to aim at this spot and do a simple left-click throw. The molotov will cover the Short pipe, giving your team a chance to take control of short, or at least stop a quick rush.

Divider flash

This should blind most of Highway too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Have you taken Connector? Need a way to push out Highway, or make that pesky AWPer at Divider move? Try this flash from Top Connector that will blind both Divider and Highway. Just make sure your teammates aren’t pushed too far into Party, this will blind them too. You’re also vulnerable from Top Bathroom, so make sure to not go alone.

Bathroom smoke from T spawn

Trust me, this smoke isn’t trash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The CS:GO lineup for Top Bathroom from the Slide In Playground is gone, but there’s a quicker way to smoke Top Bathroom from T spawn. First, go to the trash bag side of the dumpster, and get yourself stuck on this wall.

This is where it gets complicated. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From there, look at this wall. Once you have your crosshair honed in, shift-walk until your crosshair reaches the top of the small bar. Once there, jump throw, and the new volumetric smoke will block off all of Top Bathroom.

A Site execute smokes

Make sure you’re on the front of this bench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are already about seven ways to throw the A execute smokes from different positions, but this way is the safest and the easiest. On the T side, find the benches right below Party, and go to the front of the closest one to your spawn. Once stuck, it’s just two simple jump throws if your teammate drops you a smoke.

Bank. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use this lineup with the umbrella for the Bank smoke and don’t forget to jump throw.

And here’s the Jump Up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This lineup will allow you to smoke the Jump Up and Dumpster area.

These lineups will give you a lot of control over the A Site, and help you clear dice and the pesky truck players.

B Midsite smoke

Midsite is very easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The smoke for B Midsite is a good smoke for rushes. Thankfully, it’s very easy. Line up with the outcropping of the wall, then look right here at the bottom of the observation tower. From there, it’s an easy jump throw.

Fast Short molotov for T side

You don’t look at the B anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to take fast B short control as a T, the lineup is changed from CS:GO. Instead of looking at the bottom-right of the B, look at the bottom of the fence. Instead of running jump throw, do a running left and right click jump throw.

Fountain god flash

Some things never change. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This flash is incredibly useful for Fountain rushes and for fighting for early control. It hasn’t changed from CS:GO, just line up on the front part of Divider, place your crosshair here, and hit a little jump throw. This will blind just about everyone in Fountain, except your teammate if they’re peeking from the stairs. Just make sure your AWPer isn’t in Party, unless you have a thing for being sworn at.

A Site counter-rush flash

They’re going to be so blind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Imagine that you’re playing in A Site. You see the A execute utility come out. You’re stuck, but you need to take some people with you. Go over to the corner by Long, but inside the site, line up your crosshair, and left-click a flash. This bad boy will completely blind everyone looking from both headshot angles, Bathroom, and Highway.

Retake A flash

This one’s open to interpretation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Site is a very hard site to retake, so here’s a flash from the Jump Up that could help. Line up around about right here, run, and jump throw. This flash, if high enough, should blind anyone peeking from Long and anyone holding the corner of Truck. It’ll blind Headshot too, but not for long—make sure you have a teammate ready to push off the back of this flash before you throw.

While this is nowhere near all of the utility on Overpass that works, it’s a good foundation to get you started.

