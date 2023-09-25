Best CS2 Inferno grenade spots

There are few maps as unique and beloved by the Counter-Strike community as Inferno. With the upcoming CS2, the map saw a major overhaul, which naturally changed the way you utilize Smokes, Incendiary Grenades, and overall utility on it.

It’s a new Inferno, but still the same, balanced map. Both sides may take control of certain positions, but the more you play, the more you realize you need to know some proper Grenades on it. In the end, blocking certain angles for your opponents is the first step in claiming victory over them.

Therefore, we’ve put together a list of the most significant Grenades on Inferno in CS2. With these in your arsenal, you should have little issues in taking certain positions.

Without further ado, here are a few of the best Grenade spots on Inferno in CS2.

Banana Smoke from CT

Screengrab by Dot Esports Screengrab by Dot Esports

This is one of the easiest Smokes you can make on Inferno. To stop Terrorists from progressing onto Banana, stand in the corner above, and use this Smoke. For it to work best, you need to run slightly ahead when throwing the Grenade.

A site Pit Molotov from Apartments

Screengrab by Dot Esports Screengrab by Dot Esports

Clearing Pit when taking A site is often referenced as one of the toughest aspects of Inferno. To easily force CTs outside the position, stand in front of the blue door in Apartments, as shown above. When you properly place your crosshair, keep running forward and do a jumpthrow when you contact the fence. It’s a bit hard to master, but if you practice a bit, you will learn a perfect Pit Molotov.

B site Coffins Smoke from Banana

Screengrab by Dot Esports Screengrab by Dot Esports

Smoking Coffins will come in handy numerous times when taking B site on Inferno. Simply stand in the above corner and throw Smoke when your crosshair is aligned with one of the lightbulbs. This will almost fully smoke Construction, however, you may need to look out for a headshot position on Coffins.

CT Smoke from Banana

Screengrab by Dot Esports Screengrab by Dot Esports

Smoking CT is just as crucial as blocking off any CTs coming from Coffins. To do so, stand above the GAS plate like pictured above, and align your crosshair with both tips of the tower in the distance. Then, simply throw the smoke, which will cover the whole position.

A site Balcony Smoke from A Long

Screengrab by Dot Esports Screengrab by Dot Esports

Retaking A site on Inferno is a true hell on earth, especially if you don’t have the utility to cross off certain positions. If you have a Smoke Grenade in your hand, go to the position shown above, and use your Grenade. It will cover the whole Balcony, and block Terrorists in Apartments as a result.

Quad Molotov on B site from Banana

Screengrab by Dot Esports Screengrab by Dot Esports

CTs often like to hide in Quad, as it’s one of the harder positions to take care of for Terrorists. To force any enemies in there to run away, stand near the Barrel and Wood Boar on top Banana (sadly, it’s not Car anymore in CS2) and throw Molotov like shown above. It should smoke out any CTs in Quad.

Top Mid Smoke from CT Spawn

Screengrab by Dot Esports Screengrab by Dot Esports

Last but not least, we present you with one of the smartest smoke we believe there is on Inferno. When on CT Spawn, you can do a moving jumpthrow Smoke when positioning yourself as above. When thrown properly, it will block the Top Mid for Terrorists completely, giving you a major advantage. We have found this Grenade the hardest to learn, though, so make sure to go into Practice Server before you use it in Premier.

About the author