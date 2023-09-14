CS2 players discover new Inferno Easter egg that pays homage to CS:S

It seems like the latest Counter-Strike 2 update added a sweet little Easter egg to Inferno that is a nod towards Counter-Strike: Source.

On Inferno, hidden in B site’s Construction, there’s a small TV that displayed a red and black texture until Sept. 13’s update. After the latest patch, though, the TV no longer shows that texture. Instead, it showcases the main menu from CS:S, which was posted on Reddit following the update.

Despite CS:S being being released back in 2004, almost 20 years ago, players love this idea. “Absolutely perfect,” reads one of the top comments. The author explained on Reddit you’d have to use noclip to get behind the wall and see it, meaning it’s only reachable in your own training session.

We can’t say we don’t love it as well. While CS:S wasn’t played as much competitively as CS:GO or the original CS 1.6, it still was extremely fun and absorbing. In my case, I enjoyed CS:S much more than 1.6 back when I was a child, mostly due to how many enjoyable community servers there were. Surfs, Deathruns, Zombie Escapes were how I spent most of my afternoons after school when I was a kid.

With CS2 still being in open beta, despite it coming out “soon,” there’s a chance we will get some more Easter eggs similar to this one. Players from all over the world are beyond excited to see the game officially launched, and we feel it would be fitting for it to pay homage to CS and CS:GO as well.

Valve is taking all the time necessary, though such Easter eggs could be included in the next few updates. Or at least, we hope so.

