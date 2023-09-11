One of Inferno’s classic positions has lost its best advantage in CS2

Valve’s huge Source 2 revamp has changed one of Inferno’s most important positions when it comes to B-Site holds, with ‘car’ now tweaked in Counter-Strike 2, making it far more difficult for CT players to hold the line after the change.

Before this swap, Counter-Strike players could stand behind the plywood at the top of banana without exposing their heads to enemies peaking the entrance from B site. Now, with CS2’s massive Inferno rebuild, gamers will instead have to crouch to avoid being spotted, as revealed by ThourCS in a video this week.

While this change may seem smaller, it makes the CT side much weaker in CS2 and lifts Inferno’s T-side into an even better place too.

CS:GO vs CS2 – Inferno 🍌



You can clearly see the enemy's head on Banana if they come forward to peek at you in CS2. I got two kills from this yesterday as not everyone is aware of this change. pic.twitter.com/F76eIJzPFF — ThourCS (@ThourCS) September 9, 2023

Inferno’s T side boasts a 50.2 percent win rate in CS:GO, according to Blitz.GG statistics, and while we don’t have any clear statistics for CS2’s map win rates from the beta just yet, it’s clear certain positions have been tweaked to favor the side again.

Whether this new change significantly impacts B site will become more clear as more and more players load into the CS2 beta.

This, paired with Inferno’s skyboxes being tossed by the wayside, means players on the T side will have much easier ways to push onto the B-site in particular.

If these changes tip the scales too far in the favor of T side there’s every chance the Valve developers do take action; they’ve been making several small changes to each CS:GO map every year already, and will likely continue the same in CS2 too.

Several pre-update maps had different win rates depending on attack and defence in 2022, but the CS devs cracked down quickly to fix those.

About the author