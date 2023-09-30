Best grenade spots in Nuke CS2 map

Nuke is one of the most utility-heavy maps at the upper echelons of Counter-Strike. If you aren’t familiar with the smoke grenades for Outside, in particular, the game can feel very difficult for any Ts trying to push. Here are some great grenades for players who are looking to get more control over the map as they try to plant the bomb.

The best smoke, flash, and Molotov lineups on CS2’s Nuke map

Outside smoke wall

Without the smoke wall, you just aren’t taking Outside against any team that has decent players. These smoke grenades are absolutely need-to-know at some point. There are multiple ways to throw the smoke wall, but here is the very basic setup.

The first one is simple, line up with the edge of the red box on the truck, align your crosshair as shown above, and jump-throw.

For the second one, line up with the back of the truck, align your crosshair as shown, and then jump-throw. Now you have the full smoke wall and can push outside.

Outside lurk smoke

So, you only have one smoke, but you want to place some pressure Outside. Here’s a cheeky lurk smoke you can throw to allow your team to scale up to the red box, or jump on the blue box to peek garage.

This one’s very forgiving: line up close to the shadow and run-throw a smoke at the fence. It’ll bounce between the boxes, giving yourself and your team lots of control.

Vent dive smoke

One of the most popular eco strategies in Counter-Strike is the vent dive. After you blow up the squeaky door, the rush to the vent can get a little dicey without this smoke. Here’s how to throw it.

Line up outside, then align your crosshair here. A jump-throw gives your team cover to get down the vent and could bait out a lot of utility. Just make sure you shoot out the windows first.

A site God flash

If you want to get into A with a huge flash that will blind the Hut and Heaven players, check this out. Line up to the right as shown, open the flash, and W key forward until your crosshair aligns with the gray bar circled above. While holding W, jump-throw. Again, shoot out the windows.

Hell Molotov

If you get a pick on Ramp, you’re still vulnerable to a player swinging from Hell. Here’s how to Molotov the area off from a safe distance.

Many don’t know that this wall shown is angled. You can wing a Molotov off it that will hit deep in Hell and block off rotates after you get a pick on Ramp. You can also use a smoke here if you need more cover.

