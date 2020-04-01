Here are all the skins from Counter-Strike’s Prisma 2 Collection

Operation Shattered Web might be over, but Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has plenty more in stock.
The game’s latest update, released on March 31, introduced the Prisma 2 Collection, based on anime and manga themes. It features 17 community-created weapon finishes, as well as the chance to receive one of the Horizon knives in Chroma.
The standout skins of the collection are the M4A1-S “Player Two,” the AWP “Capillary,” and Glock-18 “Bullet Queen.”
Here are all 17 weapon skins from the Prisma 2 Collection.