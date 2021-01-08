Flusha steps down from FNATIC

The CS legend is looking for a new home.

Robin “flusha” Rönnquist will no longer be a part of FNATIC’s active Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the player announced today.

stepped down from fnatic, if any org is looking for an interesting project dont hesitate to contact me 🙂 — Robin Rönnquist (@flusha) January 8, 2021

This brings flusha's third stint with FNATIC to an end.

Flusha was a member of the initial dominant FNATIC roster and won a total of three majors during his time with the organization, including ESL One: Cologne.

In the mid-2010s, flusha was one of the best players in CS:GO. He was a member of HLTV's Top 20 players of the year from 2013-2016, peaking at No. 2 in 2014.

He isn't merely known for his contributions in the server, either. Flusha donated winnings to Kabum e-Sports, which helped them reach ESL One: Katowice 2015. The Brazilian Kabum core would go on to be one of the best teams in CS:GO history under Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo's watch.

According to a report from DeKay on DBLTAP, Jack "Jackinho" Ström Mattson is expected to replace flusha on FNATIC.