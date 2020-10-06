Flashpoint season 2 will reportedly be held online between November and December

The second season of Flashpoint, a team-owned Counter-Strike league, will be held online and will kick off on Nov. 9, its organizer B Site Inc. announced today, according to HLTV.

The competition will see 12 CS:GO teams fight for their share of the $1 million prize pool. Seven of the eight founding members—Cloud9, MIBR, Dignitas, Gen.G, MAD Lions, Envy, and c0ntact Gaming—will participate in Flashpoint season two. The eighth founding member, FunPlus Phoenix, has been taken off the team list. FPX recently hired Petar “⁠peca⁠” Marković to be its general manager and to assemble a lineup for the tournament.

The partnered teams will be joined by three invited squads from HLTV’s top 20 rankings and the two remaining slots will be filled by the winners of the open qualifiers. Flashpoint season two will run from Nov. 9 to Dec. 6 and all matches will be played online due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to HLTV.

The talent crew, however, will broadcast the tournament from B Site Inc.’s studio in London. “We’re dramatically improving the levels of both the competition and broadcast production for Flashpoint 2,” commisioner Christopher “⁠MonteCristo⁠” Mykles said.

Almost all of Flashpoint’s founding teams will play with a different or completely new lineup compared to season one. The current champions MAD Lions sold Lucas “Bubzkji” Anderson to Astralis. Cloud9 is still finishing up its roster, while MIBR’s lineup remains a mystery since the org released fer and TACO and FalleN asked to be moved to the bench. Dignitas parted ways with GeT_RiGhT and Xizt, while Gen.G lost its former in-game leader Damian “daps” Steele. Envy and c0ntact have also made roster changes.