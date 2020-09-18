Daps enters free agency

Daps would prefer to keep playing, but is open to other offers too.

Canadian CS:GO player Damian “daps” Steele is no longer tied with esports organization Gen.G, the player announced today.

The move comes one week after daps and Gen.G announced that he was set to leave the team. The 27-year-old claimed that he had been thinking about stepping out for three to four months, but didn’t leave early because of the ESL One Rio Major, which was scheduled to November and got canceled earlier this month.

“I’m officially free of contract for the first time in five years,” daps wrote on Twitter. Daps said he would prefer to keep playing, but is open to other offers as well. The veteran has played for organizations such as Team Liquid, OpTic Gaming, NRG, and Cloud9 before landing in Gen.G in December 2019, but also had a one-month period as a coach in NRG in 2017.

Forgot to say this but as of yesterday I am officially contract free for the first time in 5 years 🙌 Still would prefer to be a player but open to other offers if it seems like a good fit. — daps (@daps) September 18, 2020

Gen.G, on the other hand, has yet to say if daps’ contract has been officially terminated. The team played their first match without daps yesterday, Sept. 17, against 100 Thieves and used newcomer Danny “cxzi” Strzelczyk as a stand-in. Cxzi will play more matches for Gen.G and Kenneth “koosta” Suen has taken over the in-game leadership, according to Gen.G’s general manager Nathan Stanz.

It may be hard for daps to find a new CS:GO team in the near future as all the top teams in North America are doing well at the moment, apart from 100 Thieves. Daps said last week that he’s also open to leave CS:GO, if he needs to.